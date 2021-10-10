Shredding for privacy, charity

A team of up to 15 volunteers assist with the shred-it event being held again this month by Langley Senior Resources Society. The shredding truck was full to the brim during the summer event. (Langley Advance Times files)

For the second time this year, Langley Senior Resources Society is helping residents discard of private papers in a safe manner.

The seniors centre is once again hosting its Shred-It event, this one on the books for Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. in the centre’s parking lot at 20605 51b Ave.

The service is by donation, and participants simply have to drive up and drop off their documents for shredding.

In efforts to prevent identity theft, this event is a safe and secure way to discard of old, unwanted papers that contain vital personal information, such as tax returns, credit card statements, and legal contracts, said Anthony Kupferschmidt, the new executive director of the seniors society.

“Shredding documents is very important to reduce clutter and maintain privacy and confidentiality,” Kupferschmidt added.

“Sometimes we don’t think about how much personal information can be found on some of our documents, and disposing of this paperwork in recycling is not secure. No matter your age, shredding documents is one simple step you can take to stay safe.”

This past summer, the centre held a similar event and cars were lined up around the parking lot as hundreds of Langley residents sought to purge of paperwork and simultaneously assist local seniors.

The last event raised more than $7,000 for the charity, and Kupferschmidt hopes to surpass that tally this time around with all money raised going “directly to support our programs and services.”

“This event has become an important fundraiser for our organization right now,” Kupferschmidt noted.

“Some of our other fundraising efforts have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is a fun and easy way to raise revenue safely.”

They hold two shredding events per year right now.

“That gives people enough time to accumulate more documents to shred between events,” he said, adding “We are very grateful to Best Shredding for supporting this event, and to the Vancity branch in Walnut Grove for sponsoring this event.”

In addition to offering the shredding service, the centre will also be selling their Meals to Go. They sell for $7 for centre members, $8 for non-members. To learn more, people can visit www.lsrs.ca.

