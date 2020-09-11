Sign of the times for closed Langley outlet

One of the first retailers to say coronavirus forced it to close removes Langley presence

Army and Navy was in business for more than a century but closed earlier this year, citing COVID-19 as the cause. (Lisa Farquharson/Black Press Media)

The doors closed this summer and now the final piece of one of the few department stores in the community has come down.

The sign at the Army & Navy store in Langley Mall was removed this week.

Billed as “Canada’s original discount department store” the business was started in 1919 with a Vancouver location, but had to permanently close due to bankruptcy caused by COVID-19. In March, the company was forced to temporarily layoff staff and close all five store locations – Langley, Vancouver, New Westminster, Edmonton, and Calgary.

In one of its final acts before the doors closed at the Langley location, Army & Navy loaded up a shipping container with food and donated it to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen.

The retailer also donated a lot of shelving to the charity which as been hit with higher demand due to COVID-19. In addition to the kitchen, it has set up the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank which since December has been serving residents of Surrey, White Rock, Delta and Langley in partnership with recovery houses in those communities.

