Silver Pride a chance for public to learn about LGBTQ2S+ history in Langley

(Left to right) Bob Benson, Janet Madden, Brandon Giroux, Smitty Miller, and Kate Ludlam are some of the Langley Senior Resources Society staff who are getting the centre ready for Silver Pride on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The community has a chance to learn about the seniors LGBTA2S+ community when the Langley Senior Resources Society Centre (LSRS) hosts its first Pride event Friday.

“Although there is still a lot of work to do for LGBTQ seniors to feel completely comfortable and accepted, the world is a different place than it was when they were young. That’s why we’ve invited a number of LGBTQ elders to speak about the battles they fought (and often won) against prejudice. For younger people, it is a way to celebrate those who forged paths for them to be able to live more authentic lives… and to learn about the struggles older people endured to make it a more safe and just world for all people,” explained Smitty Miller, the seniors’ centre program manager.

Silver Pride runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and features a family-friendly drag show, drag queen bingo, music, a speakers corner, drag queen story time, and a barbecue.

“The event will be a fun celebration and also an opportunity to meet trailblazers in the history of the LGBTQ community in the Lower Mainland,” she said.

While there will be lots of fun and colour, there will also be opportunities to find out about the difficulties faced by people in the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“One of the founders of Little Sister’s Bookstore, Barb Thomas, in Vancouver will be here talking about her experiences ‘back in the day’ when the store was bombed a number of times and the legal case that went to the Supreme Court of Canada regarding the import of LGBTQ materials being blocked by Canada Customs,” Miller said.

There will be a variety of guest speakers on various aspects of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“We’ll also hear from a member of LSRS who won a court case when her employer denied her benefits because of her orientation. In addition, Wayne Davis from the LGBT Purge Fund and Ron Dutton from the Vancouver Gay and Lesbian Archives will be in attendance,” she said.

Miller said SAGE, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ seniors notes that older LGBTQ people are twice as likely to be single and four times less likely to have children than non-gay peers. There’s also many who are estranged from family because of their orientation. Being LGBTQ2S+ also has broader implications on such things as whether the senior receives adequate health care.

“A lot of people in their 70s and 80s who have been closeted don’t feel safe being ‘out’ when they are undergoing medical or long-term care. This causes a myriad of gaps in their care experience,” she said.

The centre’s first Pride event is open to all.

“Everyone and anyone of any age, gender, city – we just wanted to celebrate being humans together while acknowledging the history of gay people in Langley,” Miller said.

The centre is committed to being an inclusive organization, a key reason behind hosting the event. The centre has already received what Miller called a “politely worded piece of hate mail” since announcing the event, an example of just why the non-profit organization is working to foster inclusion.

