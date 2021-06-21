Single Moms Oil Change to be held for first time in more than one year

Free oil change for single parents offered by Acts of Kindness at Church in the Valley on Sunday

Acts of Kindness will be offering a free oil change for single parents on Sunday, June 27, at Church in the Valley.

The Single Moms Oil Change is held twice each year for single parents who have children living at home.

All participants must agree to follow all recommended COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing and wearing masks. Due to COVID -9 restrictions, no car detailing will be offered at this time.

Time slots are available from noon to 4 p.m. at 23589 Old Yale Rd.

Child care is available while you wait.

Plan on one hour for your free oil change, but people care asked not to show up more than 15 min early.

Only pre-registered cars will be accepted, which can be done online at www.actsofkindness.ca.

Registration deadline is Tuesday, June 22, or until the 60 time slots available are completely filled.

