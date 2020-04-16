Six-year-old Langley comedian offers up daily humour on front lawn

Willoughby family has shared jokes on an easel for past two weeks to spread some laughter

Six-year-old Langley resident Sebastian Elliott offers up a new joke on his front lawn with mom Racquel and brother Simon. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

How do you get a squirrel to like you?

That’s the question six-year-old Langley comedian Sebastian Elliott proposed to his fans on Wednesday.

Every morning, with the help of mom Racquel and two-year-old bother Simon, a new joke is written out on a easel sitting in the family’s front yard.

Sebastian’s been sharing one a day for more than two weeks now, hoping to bring a smile to people’s faces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked where he comes up with his material, Sebastian matter-of-factly replied “my mom and dad’s phone.”

While he insisted it was his mother’s idea to begin with, Mom said Sebastian was always telling her jokes and suggested it would be a good project for him to undertake during self isolation measures and coronavirus closures.

”People come by in their cars in the morning and stop to read it,” she said. “We missed putting one up the other day and people were asking ‘where’s the joke of the day’?”

The RCMP even apparently paid a visit with their lights flashing to show support for the idea and read the daily joke.

The jokes are also published on a Willoughby Facebook page while the physical answer to each one is written on the opposite side of the easel.

The family has no plans on stopping their front yard laugh factory anytime soon and invite anyone to drive by 2889 Woodland Dr. to take a look.

As for the punchline to Sebastian’s squirrel joke, the six-year-old gleefully advised the Langley Advance Times reporter to “act like a nut.”

