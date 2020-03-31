Lily Watson and her little sister Addy delivered a message to Dorothy Peacock Elementary Monday, and specifically to the school’s administrative assistant Lori Lipp. (Ashley Watson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Six-year-old Langley girl reached out, literally, to school staff

Students and families blow kisses, put hands to heart, wave, and write notes of thanks

Six-year-old Lily Watson knew she wasn’t allowed to go inside her school.

But the Grade 1 student from Dorothy Peacock Elementary knew that some of staff would be there the first day after spring break, so she begged her mom, Ashley, to take her down for a visit.

“We are all adjusting to the time we are in with this pandemic… Lily wanted to stop by and say hi, understanding she couldn’t go in,” Ashley said.

The first stop, for Lily, and her four-year-old sister Addy, was the window in front of the Walnut Grove school, to see one of her favourite people – Lori Lipp, the school’s administrative assistant.

RELATED: VIDEO – Langley schools transition students to at-home learning

“Normally, it’s her routine to give Lori hugs daily. Everyone absolutely adores this woman and our school is so lucky to have her,” Ashley said.

She described the bond between her eldest daughter and Lipp as “special.”

“Lily has really missed her over spring break and is sad knowing that it could very well be a long time before things return to normal,” Mom elaborated.

Armed with a handwritten note for Lipp – which said “hello” and expressing her love with words and a few hand drawn hearts – Lily held the note up to the glass. Then, the little girl put her hand up to the glass, as if to reach out and touch Lipp.

Lipp admitted, she was overwhelmed.

”It was powerful and so emotional. Lily and I are very connected,” she told the Langley Advance Times, describing the gesture as “sooo precious.”

“I am so spoiled by the amount of hugs and love I get from our school community. We have amazing families and staff,” added Lipp, who has worked for the school district for a dozen years, seven of those at Dorothy Peacock.

Lily’s mom feels the moment, which she caught on camera, is a testament to the role that educators play and the impact they have on the children’s lives.

“We are so fortunate to have Lori Lipp (the heart of soul of our school), the principal, Shawn Davids (who has been an amazing addition to the school this year), along with the rest of the incredible staff, doing what they can to make the best of this,” Ashley said.

REACTION AFTER THE IMAGE WAS SHARED

The Watsons were one of several families and students who came by the school on Monday, putting hands on hearts, waving, and blowing kisses, Lipp said.

”We even had families taping up hearts with written messages on them to the office windows. It was a very emotional day. Not the usual return from spring break that’s for sure. This distancing is hard on all of us,” she concluded.

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Staying connected during the extended school break

Just Posted

Panic buying depletes supplies of disinfectant wipes distributed by Langley homeless assistance agency

Bulk buyers condemned as ‘selfish’

Six-year-old Langley girl reached out, literally, to school staff

Students and families blow kisses, put hands to heart, wave, and write notes of thanks

Cleanup in progress on flood-damaged Langley roads

Two of four sites of major damage are now re-opened

Staff member diagnosed with COVID-19 at Langley Lodge seniors home, Fraser Health confirms

The health authority is at the scene of the long term care home

WEATHER: Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperatures will reach a high of 11 C

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Black Press Media talks to Consumer Protection BC on how to navigate during COVID-19

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Parent referral opens, providers offered emergency funding

Most abiding by COVID-19 rules, back fines, arrests of those who aren’t: poll

But 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures

Walkers, grocery store customers courteous with physical distancing in B.C.

Some cyclists also acknowledge each other and walkers as well on a wide trail

B.C. worker advocate group calls for more sick days, protected medical leave

COVID-19 highlights need for changes to workers legislation: Retail Action Network

Most Read