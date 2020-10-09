Skies over central Langley glowed purple Saturday night

A local resident captured photos of the vibrant colour in the night sky on Oct. 3

Andrea Tirshman photographed the night sky outside her Milner home and is curious about the purple glow. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Milner resident Andrea Tirshman is curious about the vibrant purple glow she sees from her backyard.

She snapped pictures on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 3, noting she was looking in a northeasterly direction.

“I’ve been here 10 years and see amber glows at night from that direction, but never such a bright purple,” she said.

Tirschman said the light appears to be brightest in the area around Glover Road and Highway 10. But it’s not something that happens every night.

“It went out last night [Sunday] to see,” she said, adding there was nothing spotted.

• READ MORE: Why the sky over Langley turns purple (South Langley greenhouse tested red and blue LEDs on their cukes)

When Tirshman has noticed nighttime light in that direction, it’s usually an amber yellow glow from greenhouses.

Devry Greenhouses said it’s not them and there’s no reply yet to a message to its neighbour, Bevo.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.