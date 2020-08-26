SLIDESHOW: Chilliwack Sunflower Festival brightens up the valley

A woman poses among sunflowers at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19, tickets must be booked online in advance, capacity in the fields has been limited to 25 per cent and wider one-way pathways have been created. The festival runs until September 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A ladybug crawls on the petals of a sunflower at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19, tickets must be booked online in advance, capacity in the fields has been limited to 25 per cent and wider one-way pathways have been created. The festival runs until September 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A woman poses among sunflowers at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19, tickets must be booked online in advance, capacity in the fields has been limited to 25 per cent and wider one-way pathways have been created. The festival runs until September 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Min Wu laughs while posing as her friend takes photos at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19, tickets must be booked online in advance, capacity in the fields has been limited to 25 per cent and wider one-way pathways have been created. The festival runs until September 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Amy Xi leaps in the air as her friend takes photos at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19, tickets must be booked online in advance, capacity in the fields has been limited to 25 per cent and wider one-way pathways have been created. The festival runs until September 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Human capacity may be limited but the blooms are out in full force at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival.

COVID-19 distancing and health and safety measures are in place with the field’s capacity limited to 25 per cent.

• READ MORE: Public will get chance to walk among the sunflowers in Chilliwack

There will also be no playground, picnics or lawn games this year.

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival features 25 different varieties of sunflowers, and more than 50 varieties of dahlias. This year, there are also gladiodas to enjoy. There are three kilometres of pathways throughout the fields.

For more information, visit chilliwacksunflowerfest.com.

