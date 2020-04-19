SLIDESHOW: COVID pandemic reaches Langley

An amateur photographer shares her images of her own community as it copes with the coronavirus

Lilianne Fuller has been a resident of Langley for many years, and held many volunteer positions in various organizations and charities.

While she has been a freelance writer for some time, in recent years she has picked up a camera and endeavoured to capture some of the people and happenings in Langley, especially wildlife.

SEE HER VIDEO:

In recent weeks, however, she’s managed to take pictures depicting what’s happening in Langley during the COVID pandemic.

