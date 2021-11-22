Sliding to fight domestic abuse: Langley’s Mudo martial arts academy holds fundraiser

A unique fitness slide at Langley’s Mudo Academy will be used to raise funds for Ishtar Women’s Resource Society (Special to Langley Advance Times)

On Sunday Dec. 5, participants in the Mudo Academy of Martial Arts and Fitness slideathon will be raising funds for Ishtar Women’s Resource Society in Langley to help fight violence against women and children.

They will be aiming to get as many slides within three minutes as they can, using a unique fitness slide at Mudo’s Langley location at 20728 Willoughby Town Center Drive, which has a set of regular stairs going up and a slide coming down.

Mudo Academy head master John Yoo said the device allows people to have the benefits of running up stairs, without the drawbacks of running downhill, which is hard on knees.

“We had it custom made,” Yoo told the Langley Advance Times.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Tennis Center Langley, and Langley RCMP.

It is the first time Mudo has hosted a charitable fundraiser since it relocated from North Vancouver to Langley, shortly before the pandemic.

Prior to that, Yoo said the academy liked to support worthy causes, and with COVID-129 restrictions now easing, he felt it was time to aid a deserving organization, and chose Langley-based Ishtar, which is committed to preventing, breaking and ending the cycle of domestic abuse.

“We are very excited and honored to try our best to make this a successful event,” Yoo said.

“We are passionate about this cause and feel that too often, domestic violence gets swept under the rug while victims are left feeling hopeless.”

Those interested in pledging support can contact the academy through it’s website at https://mudomartialarts.ca or by phoning 778-298-1999.

