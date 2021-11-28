Smart Home system a selling feature for Langley prize home

There are more than 3,000 prizes up for grabs with this year’s VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation’s Millionaire Lottery, including a Brookswood home. That package is valued at $2.9 million. Tickets are on sale until Jan. 13, or while supplies last at London Drugs. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

By Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times

When Qi Yang of Landmark West Developments was notified they had been selected to build the latest prize home for the Millionaire Lottery, he was sure that using the latest in Smart Home technology had given them the winning edge.

“The lottery selection group has very strict guidelines. You have to be a very experienced builder and you have to be able to create a very different shade of product that sets your home apart and above from the rest,” Yang said.

“We choose interior and exterior finishes and features that stand apart from the neighbouring homes. It has to have ‘eye candy’ features that will encourage the public to stop and tour the home and then, of course, that wow factor promotes them to buy the lottery tickets,” he explained.

The prize home, currently under construction in Brookswood, is one of eight Millionaire Lottery grand prize homes to choose from. The Langley package, valued at $2.9 million, is located at 19739 32A Ave., and is a five-bedroom, 4.5 -bathroom, 5,148-sq.-ft. home complete with a two-bedroom, one-bathroom basement suite.

Qi noted that their company has always been at the forefront of the construction industry.

“We have always utilized the latest in innovation and technology. We are constantly changing our design and layout to achieve a better home for people to live in. What caught the lottery people’s eye in this project was we have utilized a Smart Home system like no other.”

Smart Home technology is the general term given to basic home amenities that have been fitted with communication technology, enabling some degree of either automation or remote control. It includes things like home security systems or environmental controls, like air conditioning, heating, and lighting.

Qi says that their design goes the extra mile.

“We have flood detectors, lighting controls, thermostat settings and if you simply say ‘cook me some water’ it happens. We have created not only an efficient product, but many of the features such as flood detection and security are protecting your investment, as well.”

“We recognize that Smart Home right now does not have a lot of penetration in the market because of aftermarket services and maintenance. The key is to make the operation simple. Rather than having to go out and purchase apps from the Big Box stores, we have a fully integrated system, we manufacture our device and we have our own app.”

Installing the app on a Smartphone gives a homeowner control over all their systems and settings and does away with the old remote controls, Qi explained.

“We call it the scene pad and it is basically all the features and settings the homeowner chooses for his home and comfort. With one click of a button, you can choose ‘sleep mode’ and that adjusts lighting, temperature, and turns your water temperature down. If you are arriving home, you select ‘I’m home’ and the lights are on, desired temperature settings adjust, and your music comes on.”

To be selected for the lottery home has always been a desire of Qi’s.

“I consider this a real privilege because I know the high standard they require. For our company, it’s like winning an award, because this is recognition of our craftsmanship and shows to the public the high level we build at. It takes three years to get Smart Home certification and we consider it a privilege to be able to showcase our home for such a worthy cause.”

Landmark West Developments has built more than 90 single-family quality homes in the Langley area and has overseen three multi-family projects.

Qi is hoping their unique home design on the lottery house will help attract ticket buyers. Other lottery homes up for consideration by the winner include on in South Surrey, North Vancouver, Courtenay, Vancouver, Sooke, White Rock, and Kelowna. The other grand prize option is $2.7 million tax free cash.

The Millionaire Lottery supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and money raised goes to funding innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

For more information on the Millionaire Lottery, visit www.millionairelottery.com.

