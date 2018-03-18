Sneak peak: Aldergrove Community Secondary is hosting a big party May 12

That’s when people can see the school and the historic memorabilia gathered for its 60th anniversary.

A special supplement was published in 1958 when Aldergrove Junior-Senior High School was opened. (ACSS photo)

Aldergrove Junior-Senior High School could boast six electric ovens when it opened in 1958.

Do the math and that makes the school 60 years old. And the school now called Aldergrove Community Secondary will be celebrating with a special open house Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s open to everyone interested in attending. There they’ll find pieces of the community history, such as the special commemorative publication from May 1958.

“Future homemakers will have ample opportunity to learn the art of cooking in the Home Economics Department…” a special publication to mark the school opening said. “Six four-burner electric ovens have been installed in separate units in the attractive aqua and yellow classrooms.”

Aren’t those colours back in style?