Soapbox racers celebrate 42 years of downhill racing in Langley

A racer got ready to roll down 18 Avenue.

Home-built race cars lined up to roll down a gently sloping hill at 18th Avenue just off 200 Street earlier this month.

It was the 42nd annual Soapbox Derby put on by the Town and Field Church.

Held on Sunday, April 7, there was some concern about the weather, but clouds lifted just long enough, said Chris Stein, one of the organizers.

“It was wet in the morning but the track dried off just in time to race.”

There were 25 competitors.

All were in the “stockade” category for students from Grade 3 to 6. Older students, in the “battalion” category that includes grades 7 to 12, acted as pit crews and “catchers” who helped the cars come to a halt.

This year, the award for best new car construction went to Jayden Demers for his miniature re-creation of a Winnebago RV. Last year, Demers finished third in his category in the timed races.

Award for best paint job (done without the assistance of a parent) went to Matthew White, for a flat metallic bronze finish. White was a second-place finisher in the timed events in 2018.

In the A Division, Braeden Hanawalt took first, Jack Martens took second and Malachi Valcourt took third.

B Division was won by Anderson Klager, with Carter Copp second and Amos Klager third.

Stein said anyone interested in taking part in the 2020 races is invited to email info@townandfield.ca.

Photos courtesy Town and Field Church

Jayden Demers won for ‘Best New Car Construction’ with his Winnebago-inspired vehicle.