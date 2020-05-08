Social distance friendly gifts to spoil Mom and support Langley businesses

Langley businesses have gotten creative during the COVID-19 pandemic – to both support themselves, and provide families with ways to celebrate moms this Mother’s Day.

Local winery Backyard Vineyards has put together a local Mother’s Day gift box with wine and treats, including artisanal jelly, chocolate and potted flowers.

The gift – which is available for curb-side pick-up – also includes a voucher for a future wine tasting and tour of the vineyard at 3033 232 St.

Fort Langley’s Little White House is offering a high tea box to-go May 9 and 10, one that can be picked up on its front porch at a time scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A selection of sweet and savoury food bites comes with a small bottle of champagne and earl grey tea – in the gift box.

Restaurant Brick Alley Bistro in Aldergrove sold out of its afternoon tea box, as a way to treat Mom at home this Mother’s Day.

Chef Rebecca Olfert has given Langley ideas an idea and to run with; a table spread of Mom’s favourite food and drinks for Sunday brunch.

“I didn’t know they would be so popular,” Olfert remarked.

JD Farms, a specialty turkey store and bistro in Aldergrove, is also offering families a way to make Mother’s Day special – with a charcuterie board arrangement of meats and cheese.

The store is also suggesting a local Mother’s Day brunch package, which includes jam from Krause Berry Farms, free-range eggs, bacon and sourdough bread.

PHOTOS: Langley parade led by ambulance celebrates birth of a baby girl

