Some tea with your history: Langley hospital archives re-open

A springtime tea marked the re-opening of the Langley Memorial Hospital archival museum at Michaud House on Saturday. (L to R) Peggy McDonald, Sandra Reams, resident caretaker of Michaud House, and Michael Gibbs of the Surrey Historical Society. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The first-ever museum dedicated to Langley Memorial Hospital officially re-opened on Saturday with some tea with treats and a slight change of policy.

This year, there won’t be any drop-ins at the exhibition in historic Michaud House in Langley City.

Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) Heritage Committee member Doris Riedweg explained that it was simply too difficult to have the necessary two volunteers on hand all the time to greet visitors.

So people interested in the early history of the hospital are being asked to book appointments in advance, with the promise of tea as an incentive.

“You don’t always get tea when you come to a museum,” Riedweg said.

The museum was the brainchild of the LMH Heritage Committee in partnership with the Langley Heritage Society, which manages Michaud House.

The collection was gathered by a committee of volunteers.

In the front room exhibition space, an old-style nurses’ uniform shares space with an antique wheelchair, the program from the official 1965 opening of the main Langley Memorial Hospital and a scary range of primitive-looking probes and forceps.

Visitors can also look at a cardboard box that newborns were sent home in back when infant restraint car seats were not mandatory.

Riedweg said there have been a few small additions to the exhibition space, including an acknowledgement of Iris Mooney and Grace Carter, committee members who have passed away.

The springtime tea included an appearance by local author and columnist Jim McGregor who signed copies of “Special Days Make Lasting Memories” a compilation of columns he has written for the Langley Times.

Michaud House is at 5202 204 St., in Langley City.

To make an appointment to see the collection, contact volunteer Doris at 604 534-3384 or email do_ried@telus.net, or Natasha at natashajones.write@gmail.com.

