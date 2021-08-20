Someone in Langley needs a new heating system and can’t afford it. Here’s how to help.

In 2018, an Aldergrove senior with serious health issues was getting by with base heaters, until a crew from Langley-based Gandy Installations showed up to install a new advanced heater, free. (file)

In 2018, an Aldergrove senior with serious health issues was relying on expensive space heaters in his home because his furnace had packed it in.

One day in October of that year, a crew showed up at his home to install a new high-efficiency gas furnace, courtesy of Langley-based Gandy Installations and the Lennox Feel the Love program.

Under the program, Lennox provides free high efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) installations to deserving nominees.

Participating dealers in Canada and the U.S. donate the installation materials and labour, all free of charge.

Now, Gandy is looking to do it again.

Shannon Gandy, the company marketing director, has issued a call for nominations.

“Anyone can nominate a household in need by simply completing a nomination form on our website,” Gandy said.

“The Feel The Love program is here to lend a helping hand to people in our community who have lost their job, are struggling veterans, disabled, ill, elderly, were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, or on a limited income.”

Nominations must be received by Aug. 31, and the furnace will be installed during the second week in October.

To nominate someone in need, visit gandyinstallations.net/feel-the-love-2021.

In 2018, the value of the work done was about $4,200, and the Aldergrove pensioner was looking forward to much lower heating bills.

Gandy Installations is a family-operated business started by Charlie Gandy and Ken Atwell in 1957.

Charlie’s son Chuck is the current owner-operator, and his grandson Taylor is the general manager.

