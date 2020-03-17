SOURCES Langley food bank will remain open amidst COVID-19 outbreak. (Langley Advance Times files)

SOURCES Langley Food Bank to remain open amid COVID-19 closures

Jaye Murray, SOURCES program director, said food banks are deemed an essential human service

SOURCES Langley Food Bank will remain open amid the COVID-19 closures.

SOURCES Community Resource Centre released a statement saying in-person services will be suspended for the next two weeks, effective Wednesday, March 18, but programs deemed to be a provider of essential human services, such as food bank operations, would continue.

The statement said “we will continue to see clients on an essential and urgent basis only. To the extent that we can provide help by electronic or other remote means, we will. However, if our staff feel that would be detrimental to the health and safety of the client and the client does not have a means of accessing remote service, we will make arrangements to see them in-person while taking necessary precautions including sanitizing before and after appointments and maintaining social distancing during the session. We are suspending community visits, drop-in programs, outreach, training programs, and support groups.”

Jaye Murray, SOURCES program director, said they will be taking extra precautions as far as social distancing and services go.

“Extra work is going into ensuring all volunteers are wearing gloves and sanitizing all counters and shelf space as frequently as possible,” Murray said.

He added that Sources is asking people with any symptoms at all to please not attend and those that do use hand sanitizer before entering.

“We purchase fresh fruit and vegetables weekly, but find that this is being effected as some stores aren’t getting their full order so it in turn means we don’t get our full order so hopefully the large grocery stores are able to keep up with the demand,” Murray continued.

He said they are asking for the healthy choices, including canned protein, vegetables, fruit, and rice to name a few examples.

It is open to clients Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations can still be made onsite Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

READ MORE: Stolen Sources Langley Food Bank van found

SOURCES Langley Food Bank has 1,500 registered clients and serves about 600 people a week, 42 per cent of them children.

Individuals and families who live on a low income in the Langley area (Zero Avenue to the Fraser River, east of 196th Street and west of 276th Street) are eligible.

The Langley Advance Times reached out to the Langley Food Bank to see if they expect any closures or changes to services, but have not yet received a reply.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stolen Sources Langley Food Bank van found

Just Posted

Langley doctors now able to refer patients to COVID-19 testing clinics

With changes Monday, waiting rooms have disappeared as doctors try to keep patients a safe distance

WEATHER: Temperatures to reach a high of 15 C in Langley

A mix of sun and cloud expected Tuesday

Online support group created to help cope with COVID-19

Langley woman was inspired by unpleasant incident while shopping with her mother

SOURCES Langley Food Bank to remain open amid COVID-19 closures

Jaye Murray, SOURCES program director, said food banks are deemed an essential human service

Big future in tiny homes, says New Zealand expert

Westcoast Small Home Expo, set to return to Abbotsford Tradex June 6-7

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Bars, restaurants in Downtown Vancouver to close for St. Patrick’s Day to limit COVID-19 spread

Move comes as B.C. limits public gatherings due to novel coronavirus

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver, Victoria

Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon, 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday, Wednesday

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Gift card purchases could help small Canadian businesses cope with COVID-19: experts

There are 1.14 million small businesses in Canada, accounting for 97.9 per cent of the country’s employers

Most Read