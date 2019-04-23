South Surrey air cadets score top marks in B.C.

907 Squadron air cadets Catherine Cui, Dianna Dai, Jacob Lebl, Ruby Liu and Teresa Liao, with coach Verne Brown (far left), following the provincial win. (Contributed photo)

When it comes to range-shooting wins, local air cadets are right on target.

This month, the prowess of the 907 Black Knights Squadron – based out of South Surrey – earned the squad another provincial win, and along with it, a shot at a national title.

“We were first place overall, and one young lady was first-place junior and second-place overall,” coach Verne Brown told Peace Arch News Monday.

“We’ve won three times in the last 10 years.”

Brown said 11 teams of five cadets – with at least two members under the age of 15 – competed in the 2019 Cadet Provincial Marksmanship event, held April 12-13 in Vernon.

At the end of the first day, the Black Knights were 28 points ahead. After Sunday, “the next closest team was 113 points behind us.”

Ruby Liu was top junior competitor, and second-highest overall out of 66 at the shoot, followed by Jacob Lebl as fourth junior overall. Teresa Liao finished third overall.

The results mean the 907 Squadron will be sending a team to the national competition for the fifth year straight; Liao has been on the team each time.

Brown – who has been coaching marksmanship since 1984 – said a comparison of scores in other provinces places the Black Knights third out of more than 120 teams across Canada; Liu was the second junior out of 288, and 14th overall out of 672 competitors; Lebl was eighth-place junior; and Liao was 19th overall.

The 907 Squadron has been shooting at the Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club for 18 years. In that time, Brown said, they have been to provincials every year, have been selected to go to nationals as a team 10 times, and have always placed in the top five.

The national competition is set for May 5-10 in Victoria.