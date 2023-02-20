Special greetings warm hearts in Langley

Volunteer bureau continues its card program with students and others creating cards for seniors

Langley Volunteers has a program to send cards made by local students and others to seniors for Valentine’s Day as well as Christmas and Easter. Veterans receive cards for Remembrance Day. (Langley Volunteers/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

They never meet.

But the people, often school children, who create the Valentine’s Day cards and the seniors who receive their one-of-a-kind creations both value being part of the heartwarming local program to help with social isolation.

“When seniors were kind of being isolated and on their own [during the pandemic, the cards] were a method to connect with them and bring them a little cheer in their life,” said Lynda Fourchalk, who oversees the project for the local volunteer bureau.

Langley Volunteers, a local bureau that links volunteers with volunteer opportunities, has for the past several years overseen the card program. Local students and others create cards which are given to local seniors for Remembrance Day, Christmas, Easter and Valentine’s Day.

“I think what surprised me the most is how grateful both the teachers and the seniors are to participate,” Fourchalk said.

There’s typically 40 to 80 different classrooms involved in creating cards, and she works with about 30 different seniors facilities as well as the program has expanded to provided cards to seniors through the Gateway of Hope for Christmas and Valentine’s Day. They have been distributed as far as Peace Arch Hospital, based on requests but the majority are distributed within the Langleys.

“So far today we have created over 18,000 cards, and 15,000 seniors have received them,” she said.

While most of the cards are created by students, the program has benefited from some churches also helping out. And this past Christmas, there were some two and three year olds making some distinctive artwork for cards.

Fourchalk said whenever she delivers cards to seniors facilities, staff say how much they are appreciated.

“And some of them keep them on their fridge for like months afterwards,” Fourchalk noted. “Some of them write thank you notes to the kids if the kids have provided like a classroom and a school name.”

The program is paid for by grants, donations and sponsorships that provide all the supplies to participating schools and youth groups, as well as postage. There’s several weeks lead time needed to get the materials to those creating the cards, get the cards done and get them organized for distribution. The Valentine’s Day cards, for instance, had to be created before Christmas. Fourchalk admits she ‘volunteers’ her grandkids to help with the sorting.

Because of demand, there will be Easter cards this year.

Learn more about the card program through the Langley Volunteers website.

Valentine’s Day cards were created through the Langley Volunteers card program and sent to local seniors. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)