Canadian Blood Services hosts clinics in various communities, such as this recent event in Maple Ridge, as well as accepting donations at its offices. (Black Press Media files)

Spots open at Langley blood donor clinic Sunday, Oct. 9

Blood, platelets, and plasma donors encouraged to help save a life

A Canadian non-profit is asking people to donate a part of themselves, but it’s not what many might think.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is encouraging all eligible donors in Langley to book and honour their appointments to donate blood, platelets, and plasma.

Those interested in donating can join the non-profit’s upcoming donation event, scheduled to take place at Blacklock Fine Arts School, 5100 206th St. There are about 50 spots open for the Sunday, Oct. 9 event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Marcelo Dominguez, with Canadian Blood Services, shared that collecting donations becomes “difficult” during long weekends as people are away for family activities.

“Your donation to Canada’s lifeline this Thanksgiving holiday can make all the difference for patients in need,” Dominguez commented.

Though the need for blood, platelets, and plasma donors is constant, the CBS was able to restore the low reserve of blood this summer and grow the plasma supply for patients, particularly those who need immunoglobulins.

“They have a ripple effect that helps someone be there for their family, give back to their community, and improve the lives of others. When you donate, you help ensure we have a strong Canada’s Lifeline and shape someone’s tomorrow,” he said.

About 10,000 appointments need to be filled across B.C. and the Yukon to increase blood supplies. Earlier this year, spokeswoman Delphine Denis shared that the number of people who donate blood regularly decreased by 31,000 donors during the pandemic, leaving it with the smallest donor base in a decade.

Usually, cancer patients, accident victims, and people with rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic conditions require blood, platelets, and plasma donations, and the need for this lifesaving care arises every day.

People can book their appointment online at blood.ca, on the GiveBlood app, or by calling 1-888-236-6283.

RELATED: Canadian Blood Services urging people to donate as it faces collection challenges

READ MORE: ‘Immediate need’ for blood donations during holiday season

