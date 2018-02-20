Spring Break Camp at Aldergrove’s Loft Country

The three-day camps are for ages 7-12, on March 19-21 and 26-28

Aldergrove’s Loft Country is holding their annual 2018 Spring Break Camps on March 19-21 and 26-28.

The three-day camps are for ages 7-12, and run daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loft Country’s Horse Camps include all of the activities they offer such as horseback riding, games, drama, line dances, jumbo jumpy pillow, draft horse hay rides, birds of prey and dog shows, bumper cars, outdoor playground, hands-on horse theory, and an indoor rock wall.

The number one attraction at Loft Country Children’s Camp is horses. In addition to daily riding time with instruction, children also learn the basics of caring for their horse.

​Different camps are available depending on child’s interest.

Activities include a wild time of bumping on bumper cars, a jumbo jumping pillow that is 67 feet long and 35 feet wide — you will bounce like you’ve never bounced before. If speed and water is your thing try climbing up and sliding down Loft Mountain or the Loft Play Grounds — the only thing you won’t like about the amazing playgrounds is the time limit. The “gentle giants” draft horses will take you on a wagon ride though the trails on black and white clydesdales and grey percherons. You might even catch them doing a little farm work, logging in the fields, or at your local parade.

Camp price is $189.99, taxes not included for ages 7-12 as of Sept. 30, 2017. Loft Loft Country is located at 2640 – 248 St.

