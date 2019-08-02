Metro Kids Society held the Fort to Fort walk last year in Langley as a Step Up for the Kids fundraiser. (Metro Kids Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley residents are invited to Step Up for the Kids, a fundraiser aimed at earning proceeds for children who come from low income housing.

The weekend-long event takes place on two separate days and locations, the first being a hike up the Grouse Grind in North Vancouver. Participants can meet at the base of the trail at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 10.

The second takes place on Sunday, Aug 11 in Fort Langley. Participants can meet outside Lelem cafe, 23285 Billy Brown Road, at 2:30 p.m. and walk to Derby Reach Park for a barbecue at the Edgewater Bar picnic grounds.

The walk is 6 km, covering the Fort to Fort Trail along the banks of the Fraser River. Participants are asked to donate a minimum of $25 to take part in either hike.

The Metro Kids Society helps facilitate a bus pick-up program called Kids Klub, a games and socializing program held every Saturday at Christian Life Assembly (CLA).

Ashley Willis, one of the program’s organizers said so far this year, 30 Langley children attended Camp Kawkawa in Hope through the program – in addition to the weekly CLA events and sidewalk programs at the children’s homes.

People can register on the day or go to https://www.metrokids.ca/step-up-for-the-kids.

