Metro Kids Society held the Fort to Fort walk last year in Langley as a Step Up for the Kids fundraiser. (Metro Kids Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Step up for the kids

Metro Kids Society holds fundraiser along Langley’s Fort to Fort trail

Langley residents are invited to Step Up for the Kids, a fundraiser aimed at earning proceeds for children who come from low income housing.

The weekend-long event takes place on two separate days and locations, the first being a hike up the Grouse Grind in North Vancouver. Participants can meet at the base of the trail at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 10.

The second takes place on Sunday, Aug 11 in Fort Langley. Participants can meet outside Lelem cafe, 23285 Billy Brown Road, at 2:30 p.m. and walk to Derby Reach Park for a barbecue at the Edgewater Bar picnic grounds.

The walk is 6 km, covering the Fort to Fort Trail along the banks of the Fraser River. Participants are asked to donate a minimum of $25 to take part in either hike.

The Metro Kids Society helps facilitate a bus pick-up program called Kids Klub, a games and socializing program held every Saturday at Christian Life Assembly (CLA).

Ashley Willis, one of the program’s organizers said so far this year, 30 Langley children attended Camp Kawkawa in Hope through the program – in addition to the weekly CLA events and sidewalk programs at the children’s homes.

People can register on the day or go to https://www.metrokids.ca/step-up-for-the-kids.

Read More: Kids Klub challenges happen this weekend in support of CLA program

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Langley cat shelter offers up kitties and cuddles Saturday

Just Posted

Reservoir taking shape in Willougbhy

Once finished, people will be able to use the reservoir as a viewing platform

Langley’s Darvill hits grand slam as Canadian baseball team beats Colombia 10-3 at Pan Ams

Several B.C. athletes competing in Lima, Peru

Langley hosting national community basketball tourney

The girls tournament wrapped up Thursday while the boys play Friday to Monday at the LEC.

Crime Briefs: Do you recognize any of the suspects caught on camera round Langley?

From meat to clothes to skincare products, police are investigating a wide variety of thefts

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford was man in 50s, police say

Police say a commercial vehicle ‘struck a pedestrian in the roadway’ around 7 p.m.

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police considerfoul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna’s Ben Stewart ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

UPDATE: Victim named in fatal drive-thru shooting in South Surrey

Police say suspects initially fled from the scene

Most Read