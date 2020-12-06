Save On Foods manager Cam Bates contributed gift cards and trees to the 2020 Peterson Road school food and Christmas hamper program (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Stepping up: local businesses help Peterson Road school help those in need

Donations to school food and Christmas hamper program fill gap created by concert cancellation

When their annual Christmas concert had to be cancelled, parents at Peterson Road Elementary school in Langley came up with a plan B, one that will help the needy this holiday season.

Every year, admission to the concert is by donation to the school food and Christmas hamper program, but this year, with no concert, they were looking at limited food and gifts coming in to support families in need, said Peterson Road PAC president Kristy Sayers.

“While it is disappointing for many students that enjoy the annual tradition, it is devastating to a select few of the food insecure families at the school,” Sayer observed.

So Sayers, and PAC vice-president Katrina Quinn, put the word out.

In response, Bonetti Meats and Aldergrove Save On Foods stepped up, offering gift certificates to families in need so that they could have Christmas dinners with all the trimmings.

Save On Foods manager Cam Bates, a former Peterson student himself, was eager to help give back to the community he loves.

“The silver lining of COVID is seeing how the community pulls together to help in this difficult time,” Bates commented.

In addition to gift cards, Save On Foods Aldergrove donated three full-size Christmas trees, two potted trees and a tree stand.

Sayers described Quinn as the “the front line angel” for making the donations happen.

