Sticking it to cancer in memory of Langley athlete

This Saturday (March 16), about 200 people will take over a UBC parking lot to play ball hockey in memory of Langley’s Scott Trapp.

Called the Scott Trapp Stick-it To Cancer Memorial Tournament, the event will see teams of up to eight players competing in a round of four-on-four games to benefit the Canadian Cancer Society.

Scott, a 2012 Brookwood Secondary grad who studied engineering at UBC, is remembered as a sports enthusiast who was involved in soccer, karate, rugby and lacrosse.

He played for the teen lacrosse team that won gold at the BC Summer Games Team in 2010, where he was chosen to deliver the athletes oath during the opening ceremonies .

He was also known for donating his time to serving meals to the needy in Vancouver’s Downtown East-Side and in Surrey.

In 2013, Scott was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma.

After a fight that included a year of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Scott passed away in December of 2014 at the age of 20.

His father, Doug, who will be attending the UBC tournament along with Scott’s mother Lennie and younger sister Janelle, said it will be an emotional day for the family.

“It’s a touching day, it’s a hard day every year,” Doug told The Langley Advance Times.

Scott was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) Phi Alpha fraternity at UBC, which has been running a ball hockey fund raising tournament for cancer research since 2012.

After Scott passed away, the fraternity asked the family for permission to name the ball hockey event after him.

“We were awestruck, actually,” Doug said.

“They said they wanted the tournament to go on indefinitely.

In the days leading up to the event, the family hosted a pizza and beer night at the fraternity with pizza from Scott’s favourite restaurant and they showed the video that played at his celebration of life.

Even though most of Scott’s fraternity brothers have graduated by now, the new members at Delta Kappa Epsilon have taken up the cause, Doug said.

“They treat us like gold.”

Since it was launched, Stick-It to Cancer has raised over $200,000 for cancer research, beginning with $5,000 in 2012 and rising every year to more than $47,000 in in 2018.

Organizers hope to raise at least $40,000 this year.

So far, about $25,000 has been donated.

There is still time to register a team by visisting http://www.stickittocancer.ca/.

Registration costs are $120 per male team and $100 per female team.

There will be a barbecue and refreshments for sale at the tournament, with profits going towards the event.

More than 20 teams are expected to take part, including one made up of Scott’s best friends.