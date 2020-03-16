This van was stolen from the front of the Sources Langley Food Bank late Thursday, March 5, but was found one week later. (Sources Food Bank image)

Stolen Sources Langley Food Bank van found

Vehicle was stolen late at night on March 5 but was recovered nearly one week later

Sources Langley Food Bank’s missing van was recovered on March 10 after it had been missing for nearly one week.

The vehicle was taken late Thursday night, March 5th, or early Friday morning while it was parked in front of the bank at 20445 62nd Ave.

It was discovered down a path off of 16th Avenue and around 190th Street in South Langley.

Jaye Murray, Sources program director, said it was in rough condition, but it could have been much worse.

“Needless to say there was damage – just from getting into the vehicle, getting it to run, etc. Not surprising, the catalytic converter was cut off,” Murray explained, saying at least the van wasn’t torched.

While police and ICBC continue to investigate, the food bank van will soon be returned to Sources.

READ MORE: Sources Langley Food Bank van stolen

Murray said the food bank relies on the van, a 2008 Ford E250, to pick up produce for clients.

Sources Langley Food Bank has 1,500 registered clients and serves about 600 people a week, 42 per cent of them children, which is an usually high percentage, Murray noted.

Individuals and families who live on a low income in the Langley area (Zero Ave. to the Fraser River, east of 196th St. and west of 276th St.) are eligible.

It is open to clients Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations can be made onsite Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone with information about the van’s theft is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Food Bank

