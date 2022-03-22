Stop by for tea and talk Langley Township’s age- and dementia-friendly plans

Anthony Kupferschmidt is executive director of the Langley Seniors Resource Centre which serves both the City and Township. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Seniors Resource Society Centre (LSRS) is offering older residents a chance to talk about the future of the community, specifically for seniors and people with dementia.

Executive director Anthony Kupferschmidt hosts monthly teas so centre members and other local seniors can sit down and chat about issues of importance to them.

For the Tuesday, March 22 tea, he’s inviting seniors to talk about the Township’s age-friendly and dementia-friendly strategies.

The Township has done an update of the plans.

”I think this new action plan lays the foundation for how older adult residents of the Township can stay active and connected in the community for years to come,” he said. “I feel that LSRS can play an integral role in supporting the Township to achieve many of these priority actions because they are in line with the work we do through both our Adult Day Program and recreation and resource centre locations.

The plan calls for the community to:

• Continue to offer a wide range of recreation programs that promote health and wellness, including programs targeted at older adults.

• Convene health authority representatives, social service organizations, and community members to share information and explore opportunities for more effective referrals and access to appropriate healthcare and support services.

• Convene residents, including older adults and people with disabilities, local businesses, and TransLink to share information and identify opportunities to improve transit services, including HandyDART.

Kupferschmidt’s tea is 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. Those wanting to attend Tea with Anthony to discuss the Township plans for age-friendly and dementia-friendly plans can contact the centre at 604-530-3020 to RSVP in advance. The centre is at 20605 51B Ave. More information is at https://lsrs.ca/.

• READ MORE: Township councillors on key issues

• READ MORE: Background on the planning involved in age- and dementia-friendly strategies

.

Langley TownshipSeniors