Melissa Kramer and Teresa Griffiths are some of the Inclusion Langley Staff who worked to set up the Winter Wonderland Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 9. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Stop by Winter Wonderland Toy Drive until 6 p.m. today (Thursday)

Inclusion Langley Society has a festive day of fun at its site at 23535 44th Ave.

The Inclusion Langley Society really got into the holiday spirit for 2021.

After having had to cancel plans for 2020, the society based in Murrayville has a massive outdoor Christmas display to welcome people dropping off donations for its Winter Wonderland Toy Drive. All donations will go to BC Children’s Hospital.

Anyone interested in donating can stop by 23535 44th Ave. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. Organizers invited everyone to enjoy the drive-thru display whether they can make a donation or not.

It’s only open today (Thursday) only. There’s the festive display as well as pictures with Santa, not to mention elves, the Grinch lurking around, Elsa, Jack the Giant, holiday music, hot chocolate, treats, and more.

The society has also teamed up with the Vancouver Giants and others for a special event on Dec. 19 that includes yoga. SEE the story HERE.

.

Robert Simmerlein brought donations for the Winter Wonderland Toy Drive being hosted Dec. 9 by the Inclusion Langley Society. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Grinch made an appearance at the Inclusion Langley Society Winter Wonderland Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 9. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Jessica Turner threaded LED lights into a balloon to create decorations for the Inclusion Langley Society Winter Wonderland Toy Drive. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

