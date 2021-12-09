Stop by Winter Wonderland Toy Drive until 6 p.m. today (Thursday)

The Inclusion Langley Society really got into the holiday spirit for 2021.
After having had to cancel plans for 2020, the society based in Murrayville has a massive outdoor Christmas display to welcome people dropping off donations for its Winter Wonderland Toy Drive. All donations will go to BC Children’s Hospital.
Anyone interested in donating can stop by 23535 44th Ave. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. Organizers invited everyone to enjoy the drive-thru display whether they can make a donation or not.
It’s only open today (Thursday) only. There’s the festive display as well as pictures with Santa, not to mention elves, the Grinch lurking around, Elsa, Jack the Giant, holiday music, hot chocolate, treats, and more.
The society has also teamed up with the Vancouver Giants and others for a special event on Dec. 19 that includes yoga. SEE the story HERE.
