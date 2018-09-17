Student-driven car show infuses Langley high school with cash

Angie Venne has her fingers and toes crossed and is said to be doing her own version of an anti-rain dance ahead of this weekend’s car show at Brookswood Secondary.

“I’ve promised everyone sunshine,” she said.

For the second year running, Venne is organizing an “end of the season” car show that is intended to raise money for a number of school initiatives – from the breakfast club to the band program, from a few parent advisory committee projects to the addition of picnic tables and extra seating outside.

Last year’s car show was thrown together at what Venne called the last minute, and she had no idea if anyone would show up.

Well, they did. The inaugural Brookswood Car Show managed to attract just shy of 300 car collectors with their vehicles and more than a thousand spectators.

That ultimately raised close to $9,000 for a series of school programs and initiatives, and Venne admitted all the money has yet to be spent – although it’s already earmarked.

“If we can do the same or better this year, that’s great,” she said, noting a few sponsors and vendors have recently come onboard, which will help offset costs and ensure more of the money raised can go to the kids.

This year, Venne credits social media and word of mouth with attracting a lot more attention to Langley’s newest automotive event.

“This year it’s just completely different. I feel like it’s going to be so much bigger. I just feel like there’s a lot more buzz,” she said.

While fearing she’s being overly optimistic, Venne said the school grounds could easily facilitate more than double the number of cars and spectators they saw last year. And, she added, students, staff, and other volunteers involved in organizing this year’s show are ready for whatever comes.

The show is being held this Sunday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school (20902 37A Ave.).

Vehicle registration runs from 7 to 10 a.m. at a cost of $15, or per-registration for the first 200 cars can done online, in advance, for only $10 per vehicle.

In addition to money coming to the school from registration fees, the pancake breakfast, and souvenir T-shirt sales ($20 each), a big portion of the funds raised will collected at the gate. While admission is by donation, Venne said there’s a suggested $3 minimum, and many people proved “incredible” generous last year, giving much more.

The idea for this car show came when Venne saw the success of the D.W. Poppy Car Show, which has been going for more than 30 years.

That show attract more than 700 cars to their show held in early May each year.

“Poppy has the season opener, and we’ll become known for having the season ender,” Venne said.

While Langley has a strong reputation as a car community, and hosts more than a dozen car shows a year, she is excited to see this event – like Poppy’s – focused 100 per cent on the kids.

In addition to being a fundraiser for the school and school initiatives, the students are imperative to the event itself.