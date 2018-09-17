Student-driven car show infuses Langley high school with cash

Brookswood Secondary is hosting its second annual car show this Sunday.

Angie Venne has her fingers and toes crossed and is said to be doing her own version of an anti-rain dance ahead of this weekend’s car show at Brookswood Secondary.

“I’ve promised everyone sunshine,” she said.

For the second year running, Venne is organizing an “end of the season” car show that is intended to raise money for a number of school initiatives – from the breakfast club to the band program, from a few parent advisory committee projects to the addition of picnic tables and extra seating outside.

Last year’s car show was thrown together at what Venne called the last minute, and she had no idea if anyone would show up.

Well, they did. The inaugural Brookswood Car Show managed to attract just shy of 300 car collectors with their vehicles and more than a thousand spectators.

CLICK FOR: 2018 PHOTO GALLERY

That ultimately raised close to $9,000 for a series of school programs and initiatives, and Venne admitted all the money has yet to be spent – although it’s already earmarked.

“If we can do the same or better this year, that’s great,” she said, noting a few sponsors and vendors have recently come onboard, which will help offset costs and ensure more of the money raised can go to the kids.

This year, Venne credits social media and word of mouth with attracting a lot more attention to Langley’s newest automotive event.

“This year it’s just completely different. I feel like it’s going to be so much bigger. I just feel like there’s a lot more buzz,” she said.

While fearing she’s being overly optimistic, Venne said the school grounds could easily facilitate more than double the number of cars and spectators they saw last year. And, she added, students, staff, and other volunteers involved in organizing this year’s show are ready for whatever comes.

The show is being held this Sunday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school (20902 37A Ave.).

Vehicle registration runs from 7 to 10 a.m. at a cost of $15, or per-registration for the first 200 cars can done online, in advance, for only $10 per vehicle.

In addition to money coming to the school from registration fees, the pancake breakfast, and souvenir T-shirt sales ($20 each), a big portion of the funds raised will collected at the gate. While admission is by donation, Venne said there’s a suggested $3 minimum, and many people proved “incredible” generous last year, giving much more.

RELATED: Car show nets $9,000 for Langley school music and auto classes

The idea for this car show came when Venne saw the success of the D.W. Poppy Car Show, which has been going for more than 30 years.

That show attract more than 700 cars to their show held in early May each year.

“Poppy has the season opener, and we’ll become known for having the season ender,” Venne said.

While Langley has a strong reputation as a car community, and hosts more than a dozen car shows a year, she is excited to see this event – like Poppy’s – focused 100 per cent on the kids.

In addition to being a fundraiser for the school and school initiatives, the students are imperative to the event itself.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Annual Langley Dahlia show to relocate to Abbotsford
Next story
Community members ready for Remembrance Day at Murrayville Cemetery

Just Posted

Student-driven car show infuses Langley high school with cash

Brookswood Secondary is hosting its second annual car show this Sunday.

Chamber of Commerce bows out of hosting Langley council debates

While the chamber switches its election focus, other groups are set to hold all-candidate meetings.

Volunteer Fair in Aldergrove this Saturday

Langley Volunteer Bureau will highlight organizations and event planners, programs and volunteers

Bark mulch blaze takes days to quench

Firefighters wrapped up a four-day effort at a wood waste site.

World church leader speaks in Langley

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints gathered here to hear their prophet.

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit delay would be unconscionable: lawyer

The federal government is making a last-minute plea to delay the Federal Court hearing

Trudeau upset after meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

Trudeau is upset about how time was managed in a recent meeting

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Filipino-Canadians concerned about family after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut has killed 66 people in the Philippines and four in China

Ottawa looks at having retired judge help guide renewed pipeline review process

The feds would only says that ‘multiple options were on the table’

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Trans fats are know to cause heart disease

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

Highway 17 closed as Surrey firefighters battle propane blaze

Surrey RCMP control traffic as firefighers fight fire at Pacific Propane Container Recycling

Most Read