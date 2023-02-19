Student signature beers showcase brewing talent at KPU

A class of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) students have brewed a refreshing finale to their studies with a series of signature beers scheduled for release through the next seven weeks.

A class of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) students have brewed a refreshing finale to their studies with a series of signature beers scheduled for release through the next seven weeks.

Students in their final semester of the two-year brewing and brewery operations program worked together to make their own signature beer. Beginning Februrary, one new beer from seven student teams will be released to the public each Friday at the KPU Brew Lab.

“The Signature Series beers are an exciting opportunity for our second-year students to showcase their talents and the variety of skills they’ve learned in the brewing program,” said Brett Favaro, dean of the Faculty of Science and Horticulture.

“Students develop their signature recipes, brew the beers, analyze, conduct sensory analysis, package and market their products just like they would if they were running their own brewery. That’s the genius of a polytechnic education: practical experience that better prepares our grads for the workforce.”

The first release is a traditional German-style ale with characteristics of a lager, brewed by students Ernesto Cabral and Freddy Nota. Ctrl Alt Del Altbier is a well-balanced, bitter-yet-malty beer with a smooth, clean finish.

“We wanted to brew a beer that can be enjoyed every day – simple, not too heavy or overpowering and a mid-range alcohol level. This Altbier is an uncomplicated, traditional brew but at the same time, complex in malt and hops character. It’s a delicious and refreshing old-style beer,” said Cabral.

The 2023 Signature Series beers will be available in six-packs on Fridays through to March 24, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the KPU Brew Lab, located at 20901 Langley Bypass.

These student brews will also be served as a KPU flight Thursday, March 2 and April 6 at the Barley Merchant Taproom and Kitchen at 20090 91A Ave., Langley.

Upcoming student beers and release dates: Zest Friend American Pale Ale, Feb. 17; Sunny Day Session Ale, March 3; Xocolatl Chocolate Milk Stout, March 10; Cool Head Session IPA, March 17; Equinox Belgian-style Saison, March 24.

.

RELATED: Langley KPU offers custom craft beers for purchase every Friday

READ MORE: KPU raises bar with trio of awards at Canada Beer Cup

.