Students receive first diversity in brewing award at KPU

Langley university introduces a new scholarship initiative that supports future brewers

A grassroots initiative dedicated to supporting diversity in the B.C. craft brewing industry has resulted in a new scholarship award for Kwantlen Polytechnic University brewing students.

Diversity and inclusion are an industry-wide issue and the responsibility cannot fall on the shoulders of one or two breweries or businesses, according to Heather Keegan, coordinator of the diversity in brewing initiative and award.

“I saw an opportunity for a collective and sustainable long-term initiative where any brewery, big or small, has the opportunity to participate and lend support,” she said.

Dedicated to supporting Black, Indigenous, people of colour (BIPOC), and LGTBQ2S+ community members, the first diversity in brewing award recipients were Alexander Paul, Nishant Amin, and Jasper Bautista.

“I joined the KPU brewing program with the dream of one day opening my own brewery that would be an inclusive, queer space,” said Paul.

“While many breweries in the greater Vancouver area might not be actively exclusionary, there are very few that are specifically LGBTQ friendly. I would love to see and be part of that change and this award inspires me to make that dream happen.”

The diversity in brewing initiative recognizes that racism and discrimination are systemic within the craft brewing industry, and this new award is a step towards encouraging local breweries to come together, address the issue, and to create change partly through supporting students of KPU’s brewing and brewery operations diploma program who are part of these under-represented communities.

“We’re extremely proud and honoured to be part of the diversity in brewing initiative, which aligns with our values at KPU and our commitment to supporting diversity and inclusiveness in our communities,” said Dr. Betty Worobec, dean of faculty of science and horticulture at Kwantlen.

“We’re also deeply appreciative of the support from the B.C. craft brewing community, who have supported our brewing program since the beginning and are continuing to encourage our students through this award,” Worobec added.

The award will be given out annually to one or more second-year students who self-identify as BIPOC or LGBTQ2S+.

Students who wish to apply are asked to submit a letter expressing their interest to the award committee, which includes members from the BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ communities.

More than 35 B.C. breweries donated to the award, exceeding diversity in brewing’s initial goal of 25 breweries, allowing the fund to be shared among three KPU brewing program students this year, explained Alek Egi, and instructor and chair of the university’s brewing and brewery operations diploma program.

“This award is a thoughtful, constructive way to address an important issue in our industry by lifting up and supporting future brewers who identify as BIPOC or LGBTQ2S+,” Egi said.

“The significant contribution of funds combined with the support of industry makes a huge difference towards strengthening the confidence of our students and how they see themselves as part of the brewing community.”

“I hope this award will create meaningful change by ensuring that BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ students feel valued and supported in the craft beer industry from the very start of their education at KPU and beyond as they begin their careers,” concluded Keegan.

For more information about donating to the scholarship award, visit the diversity in brewing website or the KPU foundation website.

