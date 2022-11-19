chaplain, pastor Max Dávila, and a Fraser Valley Adventist Academy student holding donations that were brought into the school. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Students spearhead food drive Sunday

Fraser Valley Adventist Academy kids collecting non-perishables for homeless and food bank

More than 200 Fraser Valley Adventist Academy students are joining hands together to organize the school’s first-ever food drive this weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the students will set up a tent at Aldergrove Plaza to collect food donations. People can come with canned food, shelf-stable items, and non-perishable items. The collection will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Students, faculty, and parents will then again volunteer on Friday, Nov. 25, to sort the donations and make care packages to be donated to those in need on the streets. The remainder will be taken to the local food bank.

Amongst those participating is Aldergrove’s 17-year-old Soleina Hunter, who had also organized a blanket drive earlier this month with the help of her parents. Hunter said the “positive” results from the blanket drive encouraged her to actively get involved with her school in organizing a food drive.

“The past blanket drive made me realize how much I can help others and try to provide some assistance,” she said.

The idea to perform acts of kindness by students was pitched by the school’s chaplain, Max Daliva, but Hunter had been actively participating in the planning.

She is hoping that the donations through the upcoming drive will provide some assistance and comfort to those living without shelter.

“I think it will definitely help people during the cold weather,” she concluded.

