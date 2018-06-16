Alec and Logan took part in the fire rescue challenge. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Sunny Community Day brings out crowds in Langley City

The 24th edition of the annual public party was held in Douglas Park.

Hundreds came out for Langley City’s annual Community Day festival in Douglas Park on Saturday.

The event saw live entertainment presented on the park’s bandstand, featuring everything from flamenco dancing to bagpipes to bhangra.

Bingo and vendor booths lined the center of the festival area.

Around the edges of the park there were a number of more physical activities, many aimed at kids. The fire rescue challenge allowed kids to try their hand at rescuing a dummy and aiming a real fire hose. Drop-in ball hockey and a climbing wall allowed people to get some exercise.

Giant-sized versions of games like Connect Four and Jenga were also available for people to play.

A concession feeding visitors was to use its revenues to support Douglas Park Community School.

“Community Day is all about inspiring individuals, businesses, and community groups to come together to strengthen community pride and reinforce community togetherness and belonging,” said Langley City Mayor Ted Schaffer, who noted the entire day’s festivities are free.

Visitors also had a chance to give input on planned changes coming to the one-way section of Fraser Highway next year, as the City looks at upgrading sewer and water pipes that are almost a century old.

This year was the 24th edition of the annual event.

 

Claire Edwards and Greg Morrison played Jenga at Langley City Community Day on Saturday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Claire Edwards and Greg Morrison played Jenga at Langley City Community Day on Saturday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

A tae kwon do demonstration as part of Langley City Community Day. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

A number of styles of traditional dancing and music were on the bandshell stage. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Logan, three, took part in the Langley City fire rescue challenge. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

The Surrey firefighters pipe band performed. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Just Posted

‘Only in Aldergrove’ rec centre nears completion

Fabulous new Township of Langley facility will put our town on the map

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

South Surrey sting ends with dropped charges

Shop owner frustrated with outcome after videotaping regular customer

Sunny Community Day brings out crowds in Langley City

The 24th edition of the annual public party was held in Douglas Park.

Police will ‘thoroughly review’ recommendations in Lisa Dudley inquest: RCMP

Inquest jury recommended policies for ‘potential grievous bodily harm’ calls, and increased training

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

Lodged semi trailer is causing ferry delays

Routes between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale are affected

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday

Most Read

  • Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

    Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

  • Sunny Community Day brings out crowds in Langley City

    The 24th edition of the annual public party was held in Douglas Park.