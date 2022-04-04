Sunny day perfect time for spin around Aldergrove in a custom hotrod

Rob Myles brought out his hotrod for jaunts around Aldergrove on a warm spring evening Friday, April 1, with family, including his daughter, Natalia. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Components of Rob Myles’ hotrod date from the 1920s and ’30s. He used the sunny spring day on Friday, April 1 as a chance to cruise around the community with family. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Rob Myles brought out his hotrod for jaunts around Aldergrove on a warm spring evening Friday, April 1, with family, including his daughter, Natalia. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Rob Myles brought out his hotrod for jaunts around Aldergrove on a warm spring evening Friday, April 1, with family, including his daughter, Natalia. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Sunny days of spring can mean different things to different people. For some it’s a signal that it’s time to get outside and do yard work.

For Rob Myles, the brief break in the rains of spring meant it was time to take his hot rod out for cruising around Aldergrove with the family.

“It’s fair-weather riding with no fenders,” he explained.

The 1929 Model A has had its roof chopped to be lower. The dash is from a 1936 Ford and the engine is from about the same era.

The SkyTrain employee has always loved cars.

“I guess it all started out with [building] model cars,” he said.

The hot rod is a departure for him.

“I mostly do ’50s stuff,” he explained.

When a friend was selling the hotrod last year, Myles decided to help him out and bought it last summer.

Eager to go for rides with dad is nine-year-old Natalia Myles whose love of vintage vehicles seem to have come down to this generation.

“Natalia is building a 1927 coupe,” Rob noted.

She will have the unique ride ready for when she hits that magical age when teens can hop behind the wheel legally.

