SUBMITTED PHOTO Don and Lenka Graham and their four daughters, Dori, Elizabeth, Gabriella, and Caroline.

Supporting an Aldergrove family’s cancer battle

Husband and father of four has community rally to help his family get by

A group of Aldergrove residents are working together to raise funds for an Aldergrove family dealing with terminal cancer.

In a short period of three months, Aldergrove husband and father Don Graham went from being a healthy person who worked hard everyday and enjoyed fishing on weekends with his girls, to being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

Not only was this devastating news but recent scans showed a mass in his brain, resulting in an added diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

Neither he nor his wife, Lenka, are able to work right now. Lenka has taken a leave of absence to become a dedicated full time caregiver, to help Don and their girls going through this tough time.

The reality is Don doesn’t have much time left. Although family and friends are holding on to hope that he will make a complete recovery, the doctors aren’t so optimistic. The prognosis is he can pass within an eight-week timeframe from now.

Friends and supporters would like to try to alleviate some of the financial burden that this young family will be facing. They currently live in a rental house and Don doesn’t have any life insurance to support his wife and daughters in the event of his passing.

Don would be leaving behind four daughters, Dori (16), Elizabeth (9), Gabriella (7), Caroline (3).

With Lenka not working, she is able to apply for compassionate leave which is only 55 per cent of her wage, to take care of Don at home.

A Go Fund Me page (https://www.gofundme.com/stand-with-lenka) has raised $5,585 of the $30,000 goal.

A hotdog sale is set for Saturday, June 30 at Save-On-Foods in Aldergrove. It will run from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the store entrance, at the corner of 264th St. and Fraser Hwy. The store manager has kindly offered to donate the wieners, buns and condiments, which means more money gets to the family. Organizers will be purchasing coffee and pop and will need a coffee urn.

A Facebook event will be created for this as well as advertising will go up in Save-On-Foods. Organizers will need people to cook food and to sell and will organize a sign-up sheet via Sign Up Genius for volunteers.

They also now have an account with the Bottle Depot in Aldergrove on Fraser Highway beside the Safeway mall. The account number is #189 and the account name is “Stand With Lenka.” Ask your friends, family or neighbours, and get your empties in and have them count towards that account for the Graham family.

Previous story
VIDEO: Baby Stew’s story resonated with hundred at Langley shelter event
Next story
VIDEO: Tri-It Triathlon in Langley City

Just Posted

Supporting an Aldergrove family’s cancer battle

Husband and father of four has community rally to help his family get by

Langley Baseball Association all-stars head for Cal Ripken world series

Fund-raising campaign launched to help cover costs of trip to Florida in August

VIDEO: Baby Stew’s story resonated with hundred at Langley shelter event

LAPS says thanks to all its volunteers and staff for making so many furry tail endings possible.

Government move on traffic fine sharing could mean less for policing: Langley City report

Provincial government wants to change deal that gives municipalities 100 per cent of ticket revenue

VIDEO: Crash in stolen Langley vehicle kills two on 16 Avenue

Two men known to police died in a crash early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery.

VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Rider descends Campbell River hill at mad speed

Jaylene “pays back” Cassie and Friends

Juvenile arthritis fundraiser exceeds last year’s fundraising total

Charity poker event a success

Aldergrove tournament raises close to $4,000 for BC Cancer Foundation

Shredding fundraiser in Aldergrove

Funds to pay for Kidzone at Aldergrove Fair Days on July 20-22

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

5 to start your day

North Vancouver apartment fire kills two, crash near a Surrey cemetery kills two others, and more

Most Read