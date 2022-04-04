Surrey resident Erin Robinson couldn’t sleep a wink after scoring the top prize of $150,000 playing BCLC’s Bingo Supreme Scratch and Win ticket. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Surrey resident Erin Robinson couldn’t sleep a wink after scoring the top prize of $150,000 playing BCLC’s Bingo Supreme Scratch and Win ticket. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Surrey winner pick $150,000 lottery ticket at Langley store

Late night ticket check results in sleepless night

A lottery ticket purchased in a Langley store turned out to be ‘the-one,’ the scratchers are after.

Erin Robinson, a Surrey resident, could not believe her luck after scratching the $150,000 Bingo Supreme Scratch and Win ticket.

In fact, she could not sleep the whole night.

RELATED: Langley angler lands the big one – $500K in Lotto Max

Robinson scratched the ticket she bought from the Langley Safeway on Fraser Highway while in bed at her parents’ house.

“I ended up finishing scratching it while I was in bed and didn’t want to wake anyone,” she explained. “I was in shock and didn’t sleep that night.”

Lost in happy thoughts the whole night – finally, at 6 a.m., she woke her mom up to share the exciting news.

Speechless for a moment, her mom asked if Robinson slept at all the whole night.

“Of course, I told her I couldn’t,” said Robinson.

READ MORE: ‘I thought I was delusional’ Langley scratch-and-win player says

A comfy and long Hawaii vacation is now on the winner’s list. But first, a celebratory meal with family is a must for Robinson.

“It feels insane to win. I’m excited when I win a free ticket, so this is mind-blowing,” she added.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of SurreyCommunityLangleyLottery

Previous story
Tropical greenhouse abloom in time for season opener
Next story
Sweatin’ for Science helps reduce barriers to STEM education in BC and Yukon

Just Posted

Surrey resident Erin Robinson couldn’t sleep a wink after scoring the top prize of $150,000 playing BCLC’s Bingo Supreme Scratch and Win ticket. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Surrey winner pick $150,000 lottery ticket at Langley store

Referee Dale Walters raised the hand of victorious Molly Fischer, of Langley City Boxing, declaring her triumphant in her match against Jess Kobayashi of Maple Ridge’s Unified Training Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley boxers return to the competitive ring

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man asks Russia to add him to list of banned visitors

Coming to Langley Events Centre June 13 to 19 is the inaugural BC Basketball Festival, including Fraser Valley Bandits action. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Provincial basketball festival announced in Langley