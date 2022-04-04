Surrey winner pick $150,000 lottery ticket at Langley store

Surrey resident Erin Robinson couldn’t sleep a wink after scoring the top prize of $150,000 playing BCLC’s Bingo Supreme Scratch and Win ticket. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A lottery ticket purchased in a Langley store turned out to be ‘the-one,’ the scratchers are after.

Erin Robinson, a Surrey resident, could not believe her luck after scratching the $150,000 Bingo Supreme Scratch and Win ticket.

In fact, she could not sleep the whole night.

Robinson scratched the ticket she bought from the Langley Safeway on Fraser Highway while in bed at her parents’ house.

“I ended up finishing scratching it while I was in bed and didn’t want to wake anyone,” she explained. “I was in shock and didn’t sleep that night.”

Lost in happy thoughts the whole night – finally, at 6 a.m., she woke her mom up to share the exciting news.

Speechless for a moment, her mom asked if Robinson slept at all the whole night.

“Of course, I told her I couldn’t,” said Robinson.

A comfy and long Hawaii vacation is now on the winner’s list. But first, a celebratory meal with family is a must for Robinson.

“It feels insane to win. I’m excited when I win a free ticket, so this is mind-blowing,” she added.

