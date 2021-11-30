Survey queries issues of importance to villagers

Residents and business owners in Fort Langley are being asked their input about key local matters

Fort Langley residents and businesses are being asked to identify matters of importance to the village, and in doing so help guide the future direction of the community association – and ultimately the neighbourhood.

Through an online survey that deadlines next Monday, the Fort Langley Community Association is hoping to drill down on key issues, said president Andy Schildhorn.

“We want to hear from all residents and businesses in Fort Langley,” he said.

The online survey for the community group is confidential, Schildhorn noted, and takes about five to seven minutes to complete.

The association conducts annual surveys to gather input from the community on key issues of concern, said the president, including what people want more say on in the village and the need for an organization like theirs.

The Fort Langley group is a non-profit organization with a mandate to represent the opinions of the residents and businesses of Fort Langley to the Township Council and others, and to provide residents with information about issues of importance to the village.

These survey results will be presented to the Township of Langley council, Schildhorn said, noting in past action plans have been created to address key issues, such as truck traffic in the village.

The deadline for the survey is end of day on Monday, Dec. 6, and it is available online – Click here.

