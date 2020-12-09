Fraser Valley Regional Library patrons can pay their fines with non-perishable food items Dec. 9 through Jan. 13. (Submitted photo)

Fraser Valley Regional Library patrons can pay their fines with non-perishable food items Dec. 9 through Jan. 13. (Submitted photo)

Swap food for fines at your local Fraser Valley Regional Library

From Dec. 9 through Jan. 13, library patrons can “pay” their fines while helping local food banks

Fraser Valley Regional Library’s popular annual Food for Fines campaign is giving people the chance to reduce their library fines while helping to feed their communities.

From Dec. 9 through Jan. 13, library patrons can “pay” their fines with food by bringing in commercially packaged, unexpired, non-perishable food items to any FVRL location, and all items collected will be donated to the local area food bank.

“Food for Fines comes at a time when the financial impacts of COVID-19 are being realized throughout our communities. More people than ever turning to their local food banks. This campaign will no doubt be our most impactful one to date,” Heather Scoular, FVRL’s director of customer experience, said in a press release.

“The library has not charged late fines during COVID-19, however this is a great opportunity for customers with lingering fines to eliminate them by helping feed our communities.”

One food item equals $2 in fines and/or fees, and up to $30 of fines and/or fees owed per library account can be cleared during the campaign.

Last year’s Food for Fines campaign saw customers generously donate 20,382 food items, and in turn the library cleared approximately $40,000 worth of fines.

Local pantries are especially in need of rice, flour, powdered baby formula, peanut butter and jams, pasta and sauces, canned fruit and vegetables, canned and dry soups, canned fish or meat, and cereal.

For more information, visit fvrl.bc.ca/food_for_fines.php or your local FVRL location.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fraser Valley Regional Library

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aldergrove legion raised $48,467 through 2020 campaign
Next story
A good deal and a good deed offered by Tourism Langley

Just Posted

A box stuffed with goodies that supports local businesses and also helps charity is being offered by Tourism Langley, which annoumnced the offer on Dec. 3, 2020 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A good deal and a good deed offered by Tourism Langley

Gift box revenues will support local businesses and the Langley Christmas Bureau

Irene Brummitt was waiting with her hand-knitted Remembrance Day poppies for donors to arrive at the entrance to the Avalon seniors residence in Murrayville on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove legion raised $48,467 through 2020 campaign

Money was raised through poppy sales, wreath sales, coin boxes, and e-transfer donations

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Fort Langley Christmas tree lights were turned on, without a crowd. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley Christmas tree lights up without a crowd

Santa will not be arriving by canoe this year to light the tree, but he will still attend

Multiple Langley schools were issued an alert by the local district on Tuesday about possible COVID-19 exposure events. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Multiple Langley schools issued COVID-19 exposure alert

Those involved have been isolated, Fraser Health says

Aldergrove Food Bank has seen an increase in demand during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. They will be holding a food and donation drive on Dec. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. (Karen Long/Special to the Aldergrove Star).
Aldergrove Food Bank holds donation drive this coming Saturday

People are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations on Dec. 12

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Makenna (left) and her sister Raelyn hit all the high notes in their ‘A Covid Christmas’ video.
VIDEO: Langley family creates Christmas COVID song

Olynyk family share ‘A COVID Christmas’ parody song, inspired by A Christmas For Two

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

BC Ferries has clear rules about mask wearing, but says its employees are not enforcers. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Unmasking BC Ferries: Questions raised about COVID-19 rules, enforcement

Ferry corporation says crew not enforcers, random RCMP checks aimed at car decks

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Crews affix radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
Permanent fishway approved for Big Bar landslide site

$176-million project will be completed by spring of 2022

Most Read