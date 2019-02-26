The Langley United Bakers team, made up of Julia Krause Nadine Evans Bennett, Amanda Ruston, Kelly Vouri, Marg Sutherland, Lynne Dennis, Seanna Koopmans, and Daniela Zacconi made up and sold dozens and dozens of cupcakes on Monday, some of them set up in front of Harvey’s Pet Foods to sell. (Special to Black Press Media)

Sweetness and love served up in Langley for animals in care

Hundreds of people bought thousands of cupcakes to help fundraiser for the local shelter.

It goes down in the Aldergrove animal shelter’s datebook as the “sweetest” day of the year.

Monday was just that, figuratively and literally, at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) facility.

Feb. 25 was national cupcake day in aid of animal rescues and shelters across the country, and for the fourth year running LAPS volunteers “baked up a storm” to help raise money and awareness for the shelter and the animals in care, said executive director Jayne Nelson.

Last year, the local efforts raised about $10,000 for LAPS. Numbers were still being tallied Tuesday, but Nelson predicted this year’s festivities helped generated in excess of that.

Close to a hundred animal lovers visiting the shelter and volunteer vendors set up at various locations around town for what were dubbed cupcake parties.

The efforts were amped up a bit this year, with the addition of a puppy kissing booth, that was “incredibly popular” with recipients, Nelson said.

“People came out and donated to support the animals and in return received puppy kisses at our puppy kissing booth and went home with delicious cupcakes,” she chuckled.

“As always, we had great volunteers helping at the shelter to make the day a success,” Nelson added, noting there was a group of eight bakers, calling themselves the United Bakers, who bake dozens and dozens of cupcakes and pupcakes every year for LAPS.

This year, they were set up at Waldo and Tubbs and Harvey Pet Foods.

Scoop and Save baked and sold 288 cupcakes, while the Walnut Grove IGA sold paper cupcakes in the store and allowed LAPS volunteer Louise Selby to once again host a cupcake sale in front of the store (she raised $1,000 with this year’s efforts). As well, Kathy Herriot of Cedarbrook Bakery hosted a party, raising $200. And teams at the Township of Langley, Mountain View Veterinary, Paws & Claws vet hospital, and even a few veterinarian facilities outside of Langley pitched in.

“We even had a classroom from Aldergrove Advance school raise more than $200 for us,” Nelson said.

“We are grateful for the support and loved seeing so many people ‘baking’ a difference for the animals!”

 

Langley Animal Protection Society ‘s executive director Jayne Nelson was happy to sneak in for some puppy love in the kissing booth at the shelter on Monday. (Special to Black Press Media)

Kathy Herriot held a cupcake party at Cedarbrook Bakery in Brookswood, helping raise $200 for the cause. (Special to Black Press Media)

Previous story
Dog missing 10 days reunited with family after crash in Langley

Just Posted

Langley woman’s caregivers pen unflinching book about her struggles

The authors and the woman they care for will be at an Abbotsford book signing on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Dog missing 10 days reunited with family after crash in Langley

Zeus was rounded up and returned to his owners.

Langley shop owners say they will keep selling controversial ‘Golliwog’ dolls

Customer complains imported British-made black dolls with frizzy hair are racist

Sweetness and love served up in Langley for animals in care

Hundreds of people bought thousands of cupcakes to help fundraiser for the local shelter.

Man wanted in Kamloops murder case arrested in Langley

Hugh Alexander McIntosh was arrested without incident

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

‘Double-bunking’ still a problem for B.C. provincial jails

Staff shortages have caused unit closures at some prisons

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Province proposes tougher rules for high-cost loans to help people out of debt cycles

New regulatory framework limits fees, protects consumers

Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country

Among other topics, PPC leader in Chilliwack calls industry a ‘cartel’ using a ‘socialist system’

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Lost snowboarder safe after chilly night near Cypress

The 37-year-old man was found on the mountain’s north side, outside of the resort’s boundary.

Most Read