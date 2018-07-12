Swing a club, feed a hungry child

School District Foundation golf tournament raises funds for Food for Thought program

If feeding hungry children in Langley were as simple as spending a summer afternoon on the golf course, would you be willing to take a swing at it?

In some ways, it is just that easy and the Langley School District Foundation is hoping that dozens of golfers will take up the challenge next month when their 13th annual golf tournament tees off at Redwoods Golf Course.

The Aug. 29, tournament will raise funds for both the Food for Thought program and the Vertical Garden Campaign.

In Langley, hundreds of students arrive at school hungry every day, having had no breakfast and bringing no packed lunch.

The School District Foundation has set a goal to raise $50,000 per year, enough to ensure that, through the Food for Thought program, every student in Langley receives a nutritious breakfast and lunch, to help power them through the school day.

The money will also allow the foundation to initiate a garden-to-table program where students will plan and build gardens and greenhouses, where they can plant, grow and harvest their own food, which they will also prepare.

The golf tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29, with registration and a tailgate party, followed by a shotgun start at 11:30 and dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Cost to enter is $195 per golfer or $725 for a foursome.

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities as well. To learn more, go to langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com.

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

