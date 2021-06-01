System of monthly donations to Sources Langley Food Bank set up in Walnut Grove

Bill Macrae loaded up a vehicle on Friday, May 28, with the latest monthly contributions to the Langley Sources Food Bank by residents of Churchill Park in Walnut Grove. (Carol Gilchrist/special to Langley Advance Times)

Residents of a Walnut Grove housing complex have set up a system of regular donations to Sources Langley Food Bank, making monthly deliveries.

Don Mclean said the strata council at Churchill Park in the 9000 block of 208th street approved placing a collection basket where residents have easy access.

“It’s in our clubhouse and when people come to get the mail, there it is,” said Mclean.

The former chair of the Surrey Food Bank doesn’t know if any other residential complexes are doing the same thing, but he’s hoping some will adopt the same practice.

“They may be doing it, but I haven’t heard of it” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“I’m hoping other groups will do it on their own.”

READ ALSO: Taking it to the streets: Walnut Grove housing complex holds roadside rally for medical staff and first responders

Mclean came to appreciate having a dependable supply of food and other goods while he was at the Surrey Food bank.

“There were times when it was a little thin,” he recalled.

“You have to have it coming in regularly.”

The Churchill Park program made it’s third delivery in as many months on Friday, May 28, 135 items by Mclean’s tally, enough to fill the back of a small hatchback.

READ ALSO: Sources Langley Food Bank plans to expand service

Sources Langley Food Bank expanded distribution this year, launching a new delivery service for people with mobility issues, and is hunting for space to open a depot in Aldergrove.

Since it originally opened in 2014, the food bank has seen its client list expand considerably, maintaining a monthly average of around 1,000 clients.

Food BankLangley