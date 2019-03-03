KPU Sustainability Fairs are taking place next week at the Surrey, Richmond and Langley campuses.

Take those old and broken electronics to Langley recycling event

ElectroRecycle will be collecting small appliances and electronics at KPU Langley on March 7.

The public can stop by the Langley Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus next Thursday with their electronic waste.

The Kwantlen EcoDays Sustainability Fair runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes ElectroRecycle, a provincial agency that recycles electronics and more.

“ElectroRecycle will be accepting broken small appliances and power tools for free, to be recycled,” explained spokesperson Jeannine Bartz. “We will be hosting games at our booth, and answering any recycling questions you or any other attendees may have. Those who drop off a small appliance or power tool for recycling will be entered to win a pair of Cineplex movie tickets. We accept more than 400 types of appliances and power tools for recycling.”

The fair is part of Sustainability Week at KPU campuses, hosted by the Kwantlen Student Association. Fairs are being held March 4 at the Surrey campus and March 5 at the Richmond campus. ElectroRecycle will also be at the Surrey and Richmond events.

At the Langley event, people can stop by room 1030 in the West Block. The campus is at 20901 Langley Bypass.

ElectroRecycle holds community collection events throughout the province but people have recycling opportunties year-round.

“In addition to our recycling collection events, we also offer over 200 permanent recycling locations throughout B.C. that are available for year-round appliance drop off,” Bartz noted.

Previous story
B.C. First Nations youth ready to sing during International Women’s Day

Just Posted

Langley gymnasts bring home gold and silver from Tacoma

Flip City makes strong showing in men’s artistic gymnastics

Shot fired as four men flee after home invasion in Abbotsford

Police seek witnesses and video footage after incident on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Walnut Grove Gators finish second at basketball championships

Girls AAA and AA finals wrap at Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: Giants take down Blazers for sixth time this season

Next hockey game is on home ice at Langley Events Centre Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Music students at Kwantlen Polytechnic Polytechnic University battle cuts

No new students admitted due to ‘unsustainability of the music department’s delivery model’ KPU says

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

As of last Oct. 17, adults in Canada can possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis

3 people from B.C. cast on Big Brother Canada

Dane Rupert, former captain of the Kelowna Chiefs will be on T.V. screens March 6

Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

Meng’s arrest set off a diplomatic furor and severely strained Canadian relations with China

Loud bang, shaking felt in B.C.’s interior caused by minor earthquake

Shuswap Emergency Program alerted but no damage reported

Oilsands giant Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

The former firefighter and paramedic has said that no single event triggered his PTSD, but that it built up gradually

B.C. VIEWS: Killer whales are the new polar bears of politics

Dip in southern resident orca population one of many since 1970s

B.C. rink wins opening game at Brier

Jim Cotter’s Okanagan-Saskatoon foursome uses last rock to edge Nova Scotia 8-7; play Nunavut today

Six-month implant newest option to treat addiction amid opioid crisis

B.C. has been the hardest hit by opioid-linked deaths in the past two years

Most Read