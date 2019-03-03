Take those old and broken electronics to Langley recycling event

ElectroRecycle will be collecting small appliances and electronics at KPU Langley on March 7.

KPU Sustainability Fairs are taking place next week at the Surrey, Richmond and Langley campuses.

The public can stop by the Langley Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus next Thursday with their electronic waste.

The Kwantlen EcoDays Sustainability Fair runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes ElectroRecycle, a provincial agency that recycles electronics and more.

“ElectroRecycle will be accepting broken small appliances and power tools for free, to be recycled,” explained spokesperson Jeannine Bartz. “We will be hosting games at our booth, and answering any recycling questions you or any other attendees may have. Those who drop off a small appliance or power tool for recycling will be entered to win a pair of Cineplex movie tickets. We accept more than 400 types of appliances and power tools for recycling.”

The fair is part of Sustainability Week at KPU campuses, hosted by the Kwantlen Student Association. Fairs are being held March 4 at the Surrey campus and March 5 at the Richmond campus. ElectroRecycle will also be at the Surrey and Richmond events.

At the Langley event, people can stop by room 1030 in the West Block. The campus is at 20901 Langley Bypass.

ElectroRecycle holds community collection events throughout the province but people have recycling opportunties year-round.

“In addition to our recycling collection events, we also offer over 200 permanent recycling locations throughout B.C. that are available for year-round appliance drop off,” Bartz noted.