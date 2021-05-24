Taking it outdoors: how the Langley Seniors Centre is reaching out during the pandemic

June will see a lot of activity in the parking lot, including a BBQ and classic car show

While the doors to the Langey Seniors Centre remained largely closed to visitors due to the pandemic, the centre parking lot at at 20605 51B Avenue will be the scene of several outdoor events in June to mark Father’s Day and Seniors week.

Langley Senior Resources Society Recreation Coordinator Linda Weatherly said previous outdoor events have been welcomed by seniors.

“Many have said, ‘even though I cam’t come in the building, it;s good to be here,” Weatherly told the Langley Advance Tines.

“It’s been so fun.”

On Monday, June 7, Seniors week will begin with a drive through distribution of free meal-to-go coupons that can be used to purchase one of the centre’s home-cooked meals.

It runs from 10 a.m. till noon.

On Tuesday, there will be an outdoor market, that will provide an opportunity to shop from the centre Tuk Shop thrift store in pop up form. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will be free refreshments, lemonade. popcorn and cotton candy.

Wednesday, there will be free ice cream, from 1 p.m.m to 2:30 pm.

Thursday, free Strawberry shortcake, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, the last day of Seniors week, a drive-through Southern Bonanza BBQ. The event is free, but tickets must be picked up in advance between June 7 and 10. Call 604-530-3020 for more information.

“We try to have a little hoopla going on,” Weatherly remarked.

Sponsors include Spin Doctor DJ Entertainment, Bria Communities, Langley Seniors Village, Envision credit union, Advisorly and Centra Windows.

A week after that, a Father’s Day classic car drive-through will take place on Thursday June 17, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 with Root Beer Floats and Dad’s Cookies.

There will also be a socially-distanced Show and Shine with classic cars, limited to 12.

It will be on a first come, first serve basis.

“We usually have enough for 125 people but will probably have more this time,” Weatherly advised.

