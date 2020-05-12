Residents of the Churchill Park housing complex in Walnut Grove posed with some of their preferred noisemakers on Monday, May 10th, carefully spaced to respect social distancing. More than 100 took part in a roadside rally along 208 Street for first responders on Friday, May 8th, and they were preparing to do it again, with even more participants. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Taking it to the streets: Walnut Grove housing complex holds roadside rally for medical staff and first responders

‘Well over’ 100 took part in the first of what is planned to be regular Friday night events

After their first “Thank You Heroes” roadside rally in support of medical staff and first responders during the COVID-19 crisis drew more than 100 people, residents of the Churchill Park housing complex in Walnut Grove were preparing to hold another.

With many people within the gated community taking part in a nightly show of support, Don McLean said they decided to broaden the campaign and take it “to the street,” the 9000 block of 208 street that runs outside Churchill Park, with the noisemakers spaced along the road to respect social distancing guidelines.

“We’re sort of sharing our enthusiasm.” McLean told the Langley Advance Times.

Turnout for the first event on this past Friday, May 8th, was “well over” 100 people, McLean estimated.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley makes some noise for health care workers

READ ALSO: COVID commotion in the City

“Considering the suggestion was made just days prior to the event, the attendance was incredible,” he enthused.

The plan is to make it a regular event.

For the next roadside rally this coming Friday, May 15th, McLean was hoping to get other housing complexes in the area to follow suit.

“It is our hope that this is just the start,” McLean said.

“I talked to a person from the complex to the south who said he would spread the word. We would like to see the whole street involved and then, the whole community.”

Anyone interested can contact McLean at clubchemo@shaw.ca.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley heritage chapel bells ring out for first responders

It is part of a movement that started in Italy and Spain to show support for first responders by making noise each night around 7 p.m.

By ringing bells, sounding horns, banging on drums and pots, or simply clapping hands, people can show appreciation for first responders and health care workers who are leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID CRUNCH: Agencies uniting to ensure pets are fed

Just Posted

Taking it to the streets: Walnut Grove housing complex holds roadside rally for medical staff and first responders

‘Well over’ 100 took part in the first of what is planned to be regular Friday night events

Fears wells may run dry as Langley aquifer drops

Residents over the Hopington aquifer are worried about recent declines

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

VIDEO: Section of Langley Bypass closed eastbound after cyclist struck

Incident on Trans Canada Highway between Glover Road and 232nd Street is clear

VIDEO: Meet Langley’s Larri Woodrow, the bird box man

Volunteer has been maintaining habitats for waterfowl for more than 46 years

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as phase two of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Could Abbotsford Centre host NHL games during pandemic?

Postponed hockey season could possibly coming to Metro Vancouver later this year

UPDATE: Body of 22-year-old man from India recovered from Vedder River in Chilliwack

Young man was swimming in the the river with friends Monday when he went under

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack that left Good Samaritan injured on Vancouver bus

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Most Read