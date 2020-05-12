Taking it to the streets: Walnut Grove housing complex holds roadside rally for medical staff and first responders

‘Well over’ 100 took part in the first of what is planned to be regular Friday night events

Residents of the Churchill Park housing complex in Walnut Grove posed with some of their preferred noisemakers on Monday, May 10th, carefully spaced to respect social distancing. More than 100 took part in a roadside rally along 208 Street for first responders on Friday, May 8th, and they were preparing to do it again, with even more participants. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

After their first “Thank You Heroes” roadside rally in support of medical staff and first responders during the COVID-19 crisis drew more than 100 people, residents of the Churchill Park housing complex in Walnut Grove were preparing to hold another.

With many people within the gated community taking part in a nightly show of support, Don McLean said they decided to broaden the campaign and take it “to the street,” the 9000 block of 208 street that runs outside Churchill Park, with the noisemakers spaced along the road to respect social distancing guidelines.

“We’re sort of sharing our enthusiasm.” McLean told the Langley Advance Times.

Turnout for the first event on this past Friday, May 8th, was “well over” 100 people, McLean estimated.

“Considering the suggestion was made just days prior to the event, the attendance was incredible,” he enthused.

The plan is to make it a regular event.

For the next roadside rally this coming Friday, May 15th, McLean was hoping to get other housing complexes in the area to follow suit.

“It is our hope that this is just the start,” McLean said.

“I talked to a person from the complex to the south who said he would spread the word. We would like to see the whole street involved and then, the whole community.”

Anyone interested can contact McLean at clubchemo@shaw.ca.

It is part of a movement that started in Italy and Spain to show support for first responders by making noise each night around 7 p.m.

By ringing bells, sounding horns, banging on drums and pots, or simply clapping hands, people can show appreciation for first responders and health care workers who are leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.



