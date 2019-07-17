Taking on the world

Langley Montessori school celebrates little grads off to next stage of education

Peregrine House School brought the community together with a graduation ceremony – a celebration sending off their third-year graduates to elementary school.

Seven graduates donned their Peregrine uniforms on June 28 for one final time alongside twenty classmates as they collected their certificate and celebrated with 98 guests, family members, and performers.

Founder and Head Directress Nadin Elkhalil recounted the day, noting that the ceremony has been significantly growing over the past three years.

“Gathering Peregrine’s community and its partners under one tent this year was fantastic” exclaimed Elkhalil. “Acting Mayor Bob Long was there to say a few words to the graduates. Each student had their turn to walk down the stairs, shake my hand, and get their certificate,” Elkhalil said. “The song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” played as the graduates all walked down the stairs, truly a memorable experience.”

Peregrine is one of two schools in British Columbia who is an AMI accredited —Association Montessori International.

The program launched in 2016, making headlines for Elkhalil’s perseverance for bringing the first high-performance innovative modular classroom prototype.

Sprout Space, designed by school experts and world renowned architects Perkins + Will, used cutting edge green building strategies to enhance learning.

Today, Peregrine House School’s 1280square-foot Children’s Pavilion is Canada’s first Sprout Space™-a modular learning environment that follows all Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Passive Haus practices.

“It’s about providing the right prepared environment,” Elkhalil explained. “Peregrine is designed to support children’s health and various learning styles in mind. Built from low-emitting materials, our classroom meets the highest indoor air quality standards. Our classroom opens to the outdoors, which encourages experiential learning and compliments the AMI Montessori pedagogy.”

Peregrine’s program offers children individual lessons with extra curricular activities such as French, children’s theater, music, even yoga and table manors are all offered to children between the ages of 2.5 to 6 years of age.

Read more: Celebrated Langley Montessori Program Helps Children Take Flight

As of now, there is a 20-student capacity though Elkhalil says a second unit will soon expand that number.

The recent ceremony celebrated three-years-worth of education for its graduates, who began their journey right when the school opened its doors.

“It brings everyone from the community. New students that will be starting in the fall and past students – families and seniors. It’s our big event for the year.” Elkhalil said. “Our theme was ‘Taking on the World’.”

Ten-year-old B.C. dancing champion Ryen Wise stopped by from Studio One to perform a “Flight attendant” routine to celebrate the theme. Street Kings Academy of Dance also sent World Champs team aged 11-12 to give a performance.

Peregrine’s plant specialist Izabela Jankus, known as “The Plant Junkie,” gifted one family a gift card after winning Peregrine’s Earth Day challenge to promote green living.

The graduates themselves were invited on stage to dance around after the program which was followed by a barbecue potluck put on by Peregrine and the graduate’s families. Laughingstock Ranch provided ponies for the children to enjoy before the day wrapped up at 3 p.m.

Located on four acres at 20381-66 Ave, Peregrine House School currently has a three year wait list for student intake.

