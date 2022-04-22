Tea a time to pick May Day royalty for Fort Langley parade

Past royalty is invited to be part of the celebrations

The May Day Tea in 2017 was inside the Fort Langley Community Hall. The in-person event is returning for 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)

May Day Parade royalty from previous years are being asked to contact organizers of the annual spring celebration.

This Sunday’s Royal Tea is a fundraiser in support of the 100th May Day Parade which takes place on the holiday long weekend. The tea runs 1 to 3 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall and includes speeches, musical entertainment, and fundraising prizes/draws.

Tea served in antique bone china teacups, finger sandwiches and desserts are included. Candidates will sit at a head table along with the 2020 May Queen (retiring May Queen) and this year’s Queen Mother. A draw will be held for this year’s May Queen, Miss Canada and two Maids of Honour.

Now is also the time to sign up for the parade at https://maydayfortlangley.com/.

The 100th May Day Parade is being organized by the Fort Langley Lions Club for Monday, May 23, and former royalty are invited to take part.

Organizers would like to hear from those interested in entering the parade, and from anyone with ideas on how to mark the 100th anniversary of the community event. There’s plans in the works but organizers are open to suggestions.

For tea tickets, go to the Facebook page for the Fort Langley Royal Tea or email royalpartytea@gmail.com. Tickets range from $5 to $15 depending on age.

.

• READ MORE: Car collectors host parade through Fort Langley in lieu of May Day celebrations

• READ MORE: Technology allowed May Day to be marked virtually

Fort Langleyhistory