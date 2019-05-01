Tea and heritage go hand in hand in Langley City

Spring tea offered ahead of Mother’s Day weekend at the Langley Memorial Hospital museum in Langley

To celebrate Mother’s Day, the Langley Memorial Hospital’s heritage committee will host aspring tea party at the Michaud House in Langley City, on Saturday, May 4, from 2 to 4 p.m.

AdvanceTimes editor columnist Jim McGregor will be the host.

There will be garden tours offered by Michaud House caretaker, Sandra Reams.

Light refreshments will be served, and there will be door prizes and a raffle.

As new artifacts have arrived there will be an opportunity for guests to learn more about the history of Langley Memorial Hospital, and early medical care in this community, through an interactive display in the parlour room.

RSVP to Donna at donnabarwish@telus.net, or 604 346-4373.

