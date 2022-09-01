Teams play ball to beat cancer at Aldergrove tournament

Melanie Arsenault and Jared Skocylas (above left) attended with son Daxton, who is fighting cancer. Amanda Hailstone and Todd Reid of Base Invaders (below left) were among 14 teams who participated in the second annual Mangat Softball Memeorial Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Philip Jackman Park. It raised just more than $6,000 for the Aldergrove family. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media) Jodi Mangat started the annual Mangat Family to honour the memory of her mother Surjit Dhillon, who passed away of pancreatic cancer at age 72 in 2014. 14 teams took part in the second annual tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park that raised just over $6,000 for an Aldergrove family. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Daxton, 2, is battling cancer. On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park, 14 teams took part in the second annual Mangat family ball tournament on that raised just over $6,000 for his family. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 14 teams took part in the second annual Mangat family ball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28, at Philip Jackman Park in Aldergrove, raising just over $6,000 for an Aldergrove family whose two-year-old son is battling cancer. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 14 teams took part in the second annual Mangat family ball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park that raised just over $6,000 for an Aldergrove family whose two-year-old son is battling cancer. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 14 teams took part in the second annual Mangat family ball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park that raised just over $6,000 for an Aldergrove family whose two-year-old son is battling cancer. (Courtesy Jodi Mangat) 14 teams took part in the second annual Mangat family ball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park that raised just over $6,000 for an Aldergrove family whose two-year-old son is battling cancer. (Courtesy Jodi Mangat) 14 teams took part in the second annual Mangat family ball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park that raised just over $6,000 for an Aldergrove family whose two-year-old son is battling cancer. (Courtesy Jodi Mangat) 14 teams took part in the second annual Mangat family ball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park that raised just over $6,000 for an Aldergrove family whose two-year-old son is battling cancer. (Courtesy Jodi Mangat) 14 teams took part in the second annual Mangat family ball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park that raised just over $6,000 for an Aldergrove family whose two-year-old son is battling cancer. (Courtesy Jodi Mangat)

The second Mangat Family Softball Memorial Tournament raised just over $6,000 for an Aldergrove family whose two-year-old son is battling cancer.

Held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park in Aldergrove, the fundraiser assisted Melanie Arsenault, and Jared Skocylas, and their son Daxton, who was diagnosed with Hepatablastoma, a rare form of liver cancer shortly after he turned two.

All three were present at the 14-team tournament.

Melanie Arsenault and Jared Skocylas with son Daxton. 14 teams took part in the second annual Mangat family ball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Philip Jackman Park that raised just over $6,000 for the Aldergrove family. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Daxton’s name, which means “warrior to who conquers great obstacles,” is a fighter who was had to overcome a lot in his young life.

He was born prematurely at 23 weeks, in April 2020, weighing just 580 grams (1.28 pounds), and spent his first 141 days of life in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Grateful dad Jared called the community response “absolutely amazing.”

READ ALSO: Softball tournament benefits toddler with rare cancer

“We really wouldn’t have made it through everything if it wasn’t for the community support,” he said.

“It means the world to us.”

Jared, who confessed to being a bit rusty, took part in the tournament, playing right field for the Country Lumber “Got Wood” team that finished first in the B Division.

“I haven’t played baseball in a while,” he said.

READ ALSO: Charity poker and softball tournaments will help Aldergrove families struggling with cancer

Jodi Mangat and her family have been holding fundraisers since 2015, to honour the memory of her mother Surjit Dhillon, who passed away of pancreatic cancer at age 72 in 2014, with funds raised going to B.C. Cancer and individual families.

They began by organizing poker nights at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch (most recently in June).

“I just want to thank all of the sponsors for their support and for making it happen,” Mangat told the Langley Advance Times.

She is looking forward to holding a third fundraising tournament next year.

“One hundred per cent,” she commented.

Anyone interested in helping can contact the family at jodi8475@gmail.com.

More photos from the tournament can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

AldergroveCommmunityLangley