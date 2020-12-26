A welcome donation to Sources Langley food bank on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sources Chief Executive Officer David Young, Teamsters Local 213 secretary-treasurer Walter Canta, Sources operations manager Leslie Black and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A welcome donation to Sources Langley food bank on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sources Chief Executive Officer David Young, Teamsters Local 213 secretary-treasurer Walter Canta, Sources operations manager Leslie Black and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Teamsters help Sources Langley Food Bank

Union secretary-treasurer credits MLA Mercier for the idea

When a former employee of Teamsters Local 213 suggested the union might want to make a contribution to the Sources Langley Food Bank, secretary-treasurer Walter Canta thought it made sense.

“We have members working out here,” Canta explained.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Canta arrived at the Langley food bank at 201455 62nd Avenue with a donation for $2,500 along with the former employee, who happened to be Langley MLA Andrew Mercier, who served as the union’s in-house legal counsel.

“We have a good relationship,” Canta said of Mercier.

“It’s important this time of year that we take care of each other, especially the year that we’re having,” Mercier said.

READ ALSO: Sources low-barrier food bank opens in Langley

Canta presented the cheque to food bank operations manager Leslie Black and Sources Chief Executive Officer David Young.

It was the first time the Teamsters have contributed to the Sources Langley food bank, and Young was delighted.

“It came out of the blue,” Young remarked.

“It was very kind.”

Black said the donation was especially welcome during the busy holiday season at the food bank.

Teamsters drivers are part of the “vital” food chain and are also transporting COVID-19 vaccines, Canta noted.

If it’s important, “Teamsters are hauling it,” Canta commented.

READ ALSO: Sources Langley food bank van falls victim to catalytic converter thieves, again

Sources Langley has extended its hours and is now open to clients Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is operating under COVID-19 restrictions, with people asked line up two metres apart.

Sources Langley Food Bank is a member of Food Banks BC and Food Banks Canada, providing community members in need of a minimum of two days worth of food per person per week. Formula and diapers are provided for babies.

Individuals and families who live on a low income in the Langley area (0 Ave. to the Fraser River, east of 196th St. and west of 276th St.) are eligible to receive food bank services.

Donations can be made on-site Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food BankLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Save-On Foods ‘Giving Tree’ showers Aldergrove seniors with gifts

Just Posted

A welcome donation to Sources Langley food bank on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sources Chief Executive Officer David Young, Teamsters Local 213 secretary-treasurer Walter Canta, Sources operations manager Leslie Black and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Teamsters help Sources Langley Food Bank

Union secretary-treasurer credits MLA Mercier for the idea

Taryn Grandia, an Aldergrove resident, will play for Trinity Western Spartans. (Kevin Grandia/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove volleyball star headed for Trinity Western team

Seventeen-year-old Taryn Grandia was named one of B.C.’s 15 best players

Save-On Foods Aldergrove held a toy drive for Sources Community Resource Centre. (Special to The Star)
Save-On Foods ‘Giving Tree’ showers Aldergrove seniors with gifts

Residents of Jackman Manor were purchased gifts that they had asked for by supermarket shoppers

Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers Gord Symanski, Val Boudreau and Joanne Edey-Nicoll physically distanced to present donations to Amanda LaBoucane Manager, Clinical Operations Planning Chief, Pandemic Response, Langley EOC (special to Langley Advance Times)
Pickleball players say thank you to Langley Memorial Hospital

Have coffee on us, club says

Langley Memorial Hospital as been the site of at least one COVID-19 outbreak. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley resident concerned about elderly husband’s hospital stay

Writer critical of lack of communication and some staff spending too much time on their devices

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a second farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
COVID-19 has made its way to second B.C. mink farm, no workers sick

Twenty-three animals died between Dec. 19 and 23

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

A building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge files)
Building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road catches fire on Christmas Eve

No reports of injuries while the cause of a Pitt Meadows blaze is still be investigated

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Most Read