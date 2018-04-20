Teen’s outlook positive, despite living with ‘Stone Man Syndrome’

Alexandra Hoodikoff has a conditon that affects one in two million people

There is a light, a positivity, that radiates from 15-year-old Alexandra Hoodikoff.

Alexandra has Fibrodysplacia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP), a rare condition that affects a person’s muscles, tendons and ligaments.

“If they are damaged in any way they can turn to bone. This means that anyone who has it is gradually developing a second skeleton that restricts their movement and eventually leaves them moving like a statue,” Alexandra’s mom Stephenie explained. “For this reason FOP used to be called ‘Stone Man Syndrome.’”

The condition restricts Alexandra in so many ways. As a younger girl, she danced competitively, played softball, and enjoyed the rides when she and her family visited Disneyland.

Today Alexandra can’t move her shoulders or lift her arms past her belly button, and her jaw is locked in a way that does not allow her to open her mouth wide. She’ll never be able to drive or do any physical activities.

FOP affects just one in two million people, and there are roughly 800 known cases in the world. Three people, all teenagers, have FOP in B.C., including Alexandra who lives in Willoughby with her parents Scott and Stephenie and two siblings, aged 13 and 18.

FOP Awareness Day is this upcoming Monday, April 23! Share this FOP Fact to raise awareness through this week and next. Be sure to use hashtag #cureFOP. #FOPawarenessday pic.twitter.com/x5g0Ru9bH3 — IFOPA (@ifopa) April 18, 2018

Alexandra was diagnosed with FOP when she was 11, quite late considering most diagnosis typically occurs between the ages of two and five.

A key indicator of FOP at birth is the malformation of the two big toes.

Up until her diagnosis Alexandra lived an active life, received her immunization shots, and had a couple of dental procedures — all big ‘no nos’ where FOP is concerned, her parents later discovered.

Luckily none of these caused a flare-up, which is the term used to describe the growth of a new bone.

Ask Alexandra about her FOP and she says dismissively, “It’s kinda easy to adapt to it.”

“For you,” Scott said turning to his daughter with a smile, “because you have a pretty good outlook on life.”

When Alexandra has a flare-up, she feels quite a bit of soreness, but she isn’t one to complain.

“Sometimes, not all the time,” Alexandra said, about the pain associated with FOP. “I have a high pain threshold.”

Alexandra uses a wheelchair at school “but that’s mostly for her safety, so nobody bumps into her and stuff,” Scott said.

April 23 is International FOP Awareness Day and the Hoodikoffs are helping to raise awareness of, as Stephenie puts it, “this awful condition.”

“We’re sure it is probably more than one in two million people (who have the condition) but not enough awareness is out there, so people often go misdiagnosed for years and some undergo biopsies,” Stephenie said.

The lumps associated with FOP sometimes trigger a ‘cancer’ diagnosis, she noted.

“The biopsies result in severe FOP bone growth and make an individual worse.”

The cold truth of the condition is the ‘P’ in FOP stands for “progressiva” which means the FOP will progress and worsen as a person ages and there is no cure for FOP.

However, there is research being conducted to find a treatment for this condition, and 75 per cent of that research is funded by friends and family affected by FOP.

“When it progresses, it progresses,” Scott said. “There are some kids who are in wheelchairs when they are five, six… and it just varies on the actual person and their body type.”

The family continues to support fundraisers designed to support treatment to make the lives of Alexandra, and others like her, more comfortable. One such fundraiser is the Rare Finds Gala (www.rarefinds.org) benefiting those living with rare diseases. This year’s event in Vancouver is happening April 26. Click here for tickets and information.

For more on FOP, visit the Canadian FOP Network’s website, www.cfopn.org.