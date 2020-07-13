Teens to spend summer sewing toys for kids at Langley Memorial Hospital

Other students are encouraged to join

R.E. Mountain Secondary student Alice He, 17, (pictured) has started a summer project with fellow classmate Amy Yim, 17, to sew handmade felt toys to donate to kids at Langley Memorial Hospital in September. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two local teenagers are hoping to show their support to kids at Langley Memorial Hospital by putting their creativity to work this summer.

Alice He and Amy Yim will be entering Grade 12 at R.E. Mountain Secondary this fall, but before their senior year they plan to make a delivery of handmade felt toys to the kids at the local hospital to spread some cheer.

“Our goal is to encourage children by showing them that we care about them, and are here to support them,” said He.

The pair of 17-year-old teens have started an Instagram page called “feltstuffies” where they display their creations and provide tutorials for others.

The felt creations range from animals like a pig, whale and an owl or food-shaped ‘stuffies’ like a donut or watermelon slice.

He says it can take up to 30 minutes for her to complete a simple pattern or up to 45 minutes to complete something more challenging.

“We encourage everyone to use their creativity,” she said.

He gets most of her inspiration by drawing out patterns and browsing Pinterest.

The teens hope other students connect with them during the summer to contribute handmade felt toys to the delivery scheduled for September.

Each felt toy must be individually wrapped. For more information visit the pair’s Instagram page at instagram.com/feltstuffies.

